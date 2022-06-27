Heidi Klum Channeled 2002 With the Most Outrageous Version of This Trending Jean Style

The summer of 2002 — I can picture it now: Everyone is listening to Tiesto, dancing in large JNCO jeans, embellished Bebe tops, and trucker hats. Exposed thongs are everywhere, but cell phones aren't.

I've been feeling nostalgic for it lately — not because I remember anything about it (I was a child), but because back then, people weren't really thinking about the devolution of the world as we know it, and that seems nice. Basically, 2002 looked nothing like 2022, which is the only requirement for a year to be looked back upon fondly. The bar is on the floor, and the floor is on fire.

While out in New York this past weekend, Heidi Klum looked as though she could have stepped straight out of a time machine from that exact summer. She wore a DJ Tiesto trucker hat and a pair of Tom Ford jeans so oversized, the $3,000 price tag feels somewhat justified for pants that are large enough to live in (thankfully prices start at under $50 for similar wide-leg options on Nordstrom). She styled these two peak 2000s pieces with a YSL Raffia Tote and a pair of Arizona Birkenstocks, an off-duty model favorite.

While the internet was divided when low-rise and oversized jeans were coming back in favor of high-waisted and skinny denim styles, the resurgence of Y2K dressing feels like a hug you didn't ask for but needed. Given what the last couple of years have looked like, who doesn't want to dress in loose, oversized jeans and pretend they're on their way to a 2000s DJ set, like Klum? Back then, all you did was dance, not spend half of the day worrying about catching a virus and the other, panicking over extremely alarming breaking news push notifications. Pink Motorola Razrs were not built for doomscrolling.

And while Klum channeled 2002 with her look, she makes us want to wear the oversized jeans and Birkenstock combo this summer while dancing to Tiesto. As luck would have it, the famous DJ is releasing a new song titled, "Hot In It" with Charli XCX this Thursday. Sure, listening to it won't allow us to time travel, but at least it'll mentally transport us to a time before unprecedented times, which is seriously what we could all use right now.

