Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Amal Clooney-Approved Shoe Trend You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer 

Look of the Day

By
Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans.

Published on June 17, 2022

Hailey Bieber
Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber's new highly anticipated skincare line Rhode is finally here, which means the masses can finally achieve her signature glazed donut skin. She not only posed with a delectable donut we'd like to eat — next to a face we'd like to have — for her Rhode campaign photos, but also emphasized the importance of looking like the indulgent breakfast pastry during her interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show earlier this week.

"I want to give off the vibe of a glazed donut. Edible! Dewy! Glazed!" she exclaimed. The person who had that viral tweet about how Hailey Bieber "has zero vibes" is shaking.

Glazed donut vibes are the best vibes, after all. Just think about it: They're a timeless breakfast staple, slightly indulgent but not over-the-top like those stuffed with icing and dipped in neon sprinkles. They're something everyone can agree on — fun for the whole family! No one is ever unhappy to see, eat, or be in the same space as a glazed donut. And Bieber's glazed vibes not only applied to her luminous skin, but her choice of footwear for the occasion, too.

Bieber wore a 16Arlington Solaria Sequined Maxi Dress with a pair of 18-karat rose gold Tiffany & Co. hoop earrings and Aquazarra mirror slide sandals. The clear PVC slides are like the glazed donuts of shoes, no? They essentially make your feet look, quite literally, glazed, and they pretty much go with everything. Amal Clooney has also recently been spotted in a similar pair, and while Bieber's cost just under $1,000, the trend can be worn for as little as $66 on Nordstrom, with most pairs costing under $150.

The translucent shoe look definitely picked up thanks to the viral Amina Muaddi Begum embellished PVC slingbacks, and it's on track to be one of the most popular heel styles at summer weddings this season. Forget hot girl summer, glazed donut girl summer is here — just as Bieber would have wanted.

Get the Look:

Aquazarra Mirror Slide Sandal
Shop now: $995; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Isa Wedge Slide Sandal
Shop now: $66 ($110); nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Mediato Sandal
Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

Schutz Ariella Mule
Shop now: $71 (Originally $118); nordstrom.com

Linea Paolo Gillian Sandal
Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Cendrillon Clear Sandal
Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Lipa Sandal
Shop now: $60 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Bounced Sandal
Shop now: $55 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Claudette Sandal
Shop now: $48 (Originally $80); nordstrom.com

Black Suede Studio Stiletto Sandal
Shop now: $268; nordstrom.com

Jimmy Choo Azia Clear Sandal
Shop now: $570 (Originally $950); nordstrom.com

Stuart Weitzman Stuart PVC Pointed Toe Pump
Shop now: $450; nordstrom.com

Mach & Mach Double Crystal Bow PVC Pump
Shop now: $1,122; nordstrom.com

Amina Muddai Ursina Crystal Strap Pointed Toe Clear Pump
Shop now: $1,140; nordstrom.com

Christian Louboutin Just Nothing Slide Sandal
Shop now: $675; nordstrom.com

