Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Amal Clooney-Approved Shoe Trend You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer 

Hailey Bieber's new highly anticipated skincare line Rhode is finally here, which means the masses can finally achieve her signature glazed donut skin. She not only posed with a delectable donut we'd like to eat — next to a face we'd like to have — for her Rhode campaign photos, but also emphasized the importance of looking like the indulgent breakfast pastry during her interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show earlier this week.

"I want to give off the vibe of a glazed donut. Edible! Dewy! Glazed!" she exclaimed. The person who had that viral tweet about how Hailey Bieber "has zero vibes" is shaking.

Glazed donut vibes are the best vibes, after all. Just think about it: They're a timeless breakfast staple, slightly indulgent but not over-the-top like those stuffed with icing and dipped in neon sprinkles. They're something everyone can agree on — fun for the whole family! No one is ever unhappy to see, eat, or be in the same space as a glazed donut. And Bieber's glazed vibes not only applied to her luminous skin, but her choice of footwear for the occasion, too.

Bieber wore a 16Arlington Solaria Sequined Maxi Dress with a pair of 18-karat rose gold Tiffany & Co. hoop earrings and Aquazarra mirror slide sandals. The clear PVC slides are like the glazed donuts of shoes, no? They essentially make your feet look, quite literally, glazed, and they pretty much go with everything. Amal Clooney has also recently been spotted in a similar pair, and while Bieber's cost just under $1,000, the trend can be worn for as little as $66 on Nordstrom, with most pairs costing under $150.

The translucent shoe look definitely picked up thanks to the viral Amina Muaddi Begum embellished PVC slingbacks, and it's on track to be one of the most popular heel styles at summer weddings this season. Forget hot girl summer, glazed donut girl summer is here — just as Bieber would have wanted.

