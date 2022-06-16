Dakota Johnson Just Wore a $1,000 Version of the $6 Bag Trend Katie Holmes Always Wears

In New York City, it is basically scientifically proven that every single time you leave your house, you need at least two bags — and more often than not, that second bag is a canvas tote bag. In 2018, the New Yorker tote bag was so ubiquitous, you couldn't step outside your house without feeling as though someone was questioning your literacy — there was even an Instagram account dedicated to documenting the $12 free-with-subscription status symbol. Nowadays, the tote of the moment seems to be the classic $15 McNally Jackson tote bag Katie Holmes is always seen wearing downtown.

Yesterday at the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca, Dakota Johnson proved the New York tote hypothesis by wearing one. Unlike most New Yorkers, Johnson didn't opt for just any canvas tote that proves she can read. Instead, she wore an opulent $1,016 silk velvet version by The Vampire's Wife with a "J" initial hand-embroidered with goldwork used for ceremonial uniforms by the holders of The Royal Warrant, Hand & Lock. Basically, Johnson called our silly little book stores and magazine subscriptions "cute" while wearing the only tote bag on earth that's more expensive than her $880 Gucci Brixton Horsebit loafers.

But the most important thing about her endorsing the most essential part of the true New York uniform is that if Johnson was walking down the street and stumbled across a makeshift vintage sidewalk sale or a stoop covered in free giveaway books, she'd have some place to carry her finds.

The unpredictability of New York, coupled with the fact that it seems impossible to breathe here without spending money, renders tote bags a practical timeless essential that even celebrities are seen quite literally toting around. And if you need to stock up, there's a two-pack of simple canvas totes on Amazon for just $13. New York: concrete jungle where dreams are made of, and there's no tote bag you can't use.

Get the Look:

Vampire's Wife The Initial Book Bag

Shop now: $1,016; thevampireswife.com

Gucci Brixton Horsebit Convertible Loafer

Shop now: $880; nordtrom.com

L.L. Bean Wicked Shoppah Tote

Shop now: $20; nordstrom.com

Adidas Sports No-Dye Tote

Shop now: $35; nordstrom.com

L.L. Bean Zip Top Boat & Tote Bag

Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

Cvndkn 2 Pack Canvas Tote Bags

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

Carhartt Vertical Water-Resistant Tote Bag

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Zenpac 4-Pack of Canvas Bags

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

Nuni DIY Plain Solid Black Canvas Tote Bag

Shop now: $8; amazon.com

Palmes Arrow Heart Canvas Bag

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Mansur Gavriel Logo Signature Canvas Shopper Tote

Shop now: $495; nordstrom.com

Chloe Large Woody Logo Strap Canvas Tote

Shop now: $1,250; nordstrom.com

Burberry Mini Towner Horseferry Print Canvas & Leather Tote

Shop now: $1,250; nordstrom.com