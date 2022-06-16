Dakota Johnson Just Wore a $1,000 Version of the $6 Bag Trend Katie Holmes Always Wears

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 16, 2022
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

In New York City, it is basically scientifically proven that every single time you leave your house, you need at least two bags — and more often than not, that second bag is a canvas tote bag. In 2018, the New Yorker tote bag was so ubiquitous, you couldn't step outside your house without feeling as though someone was questioning your literacy — there was even an Instagram account dedicated to documenting the $12 free-with-subscription status symbol. Nowadays, the tote of the moment seems to be the classic $15 McNally Jackson tote bag Katie Holmes is always seen wearing downtown.

Yesterday at the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca, Dakota Johnson proved the New York tote hypothesis by wearing one. Unlike most New Yorkers, Johnson didn't opt for just any canvas tote that proves she can read. Instead, she wore an opulent $1,016 silk velvet version by The Vampire's Wife with a "J" initial hand-embroidered with goldwork used for ceremonial uniforms by the holders of The Royal Warrant, Hand & Lock. Basically, Johnson called our silly little book stores and magazine subscriptions "cute" while wearing the only tote bag on earth that's more expensive than her $880 Gucci Brixton Horsebit loafers.

But the most important thing about her endorsing the most essential part of the true New York uniform is that if Johnson was walking down the street and stumbled across a makeshift vintage sidewalk sale or a stoop covered in free giveaway books, she'd have some place to carry her finds.

The unpredictability of New York, coupled with the fact that it seems impossible to breathe here without spending money, renders tote bags a practical timeless essential that even celebrities are seen quite literally toting around. And if you need to stock up, there's a two-pack of simple canvas totes on Amazon for just $13. New York: concrete jungle where dreams are made of, and there's no tote bag you can't use.

Get the Look:

Vampire's Wife The Initial Book Bag
Shop now: $1,016; thevampireswife.com

Gucci Brixton Horsebit Convertible Loafer
Shop now: $880; nordtrom.com

L.L. Bean Wicked Shoppah Tote
Shop now: $20; nordstrom.com

Adidas Sports No-Dye Tote
Shop now: $35; nordstrom.com

L.L. Bean Zip Top Boat & Tote Bag
Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

Cvndkn 2 Pack Canvas Tote Bags
Shop now: $13; amazon.com

Carhartt Vertical Water-Resistant Tote Bag
Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Zenpac 4-Pack of Canvas Bags
Shop now: $18; amazon.com

Nuni DIY Plain Solid Black Canvas Tote Bag
Shop now: $8; amazon.com

Palmes Arrow Heart Canvas Bag
Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Mansur Gavriel Logo Signature Canvas Shopper Tote
Shop now: $495; nordstrom.com

Chloe Large Woody Logo Strap Canvas Tote
Shop now: $1,250; nordstrom.com

Burberry Mini Towner Horseferry Print Canvas & Leather Tote
Shop now: $1,250; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Summer Bag Trend Jennifer Garner Can't Stop Wearing
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Wore Head-to-Toe Gucci Worth $7,580 With This Comfortable Shoe Trend 
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Barely There Dress With the $12 Summer Bag Trend Jennifer Garner Loves
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Most Expensive Version of This $27 Shoe Trend
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's Trick for Nailing "Rich Girl Aesthetic" Isn't Even Expensive
Zosia Mamet
Zosia Mamet's Full Chanel Look Is a Lesson in Comfortable Summer Dressing 
Bella Hadid
The Least Controversial Part of Bella Hadid's Latest Look Is Her Exposed Thong
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Wore This Timeless Summer Dress Trend That'll Never Go Out of Style
Jodie Turner-Smith
This Unexpected Celeb-Loved Bag Trend Breaks a Major Fashion Rule
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore a $1,000 Gown With This Forgotten Spring Trend You Can Get for $98
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Just Endorsed the Most Practical Summer Bag Trend
Chloe Sevigny
Celebrities Are Officially Too Cool for the Biggest 'It' Bag of 2022 
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Wore a $1,290 Version of the Practical Bag You Probably Bring to the Supermarket
Madonna
Madonna Just Wore the 'It' Girl Mini Skirt That Dua Lipa Wears on Repeat
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson's Super Short Red Minidress Was a Wardrobe Malfunction Waiting to Happen