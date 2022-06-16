Fashion Look of the Day Dakota Johnson Just Wore a $1,000 Version of the $6 Bag Trend Katie Holmes Always Wears Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 16, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Dakota Johnson. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images In New York City, it is basically scientifically proven that every single time you leave your house, you need at least two bags — and more often than not, that second bag is a canvas tote bag. In 2018, the New Yorker tote bag was so ubiquitous, you couldn't step outside your house without feeling as though someone was questioning your literacy — there was even an Instagram account dedicated to documenting the $12 free-with-subscription status symbol. Nowadays, the tote of the moment seems to be the classic $15 McNally Jackson tote bag Katie Holmes is always seen wearing downtown. Yesterday at the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca, Dakota Johnson proved the New York tote hypothesis by wearing one. Unlike most New Yorkers, Johnson didn't opt for just any canvas tote that proves she can read. Instead, she wore an opulent $1,016 silk velvet version by The Vampire's Wife with a "J" initial hand-embroidered with goldwork used for ceremonial uniforms by the holders of The Royal Warrant, Hand & Lock. Basically, Johnson called our silly little book stores and magazine subscriptions "cute" while wearing the only tote bag on earth that's more expensive than her $880 Gucci Brixton Horsebit loafers. But the most important thing about her endorsing the most essential part of the true New York uniform is that if Johnson was walking down the street and stumbled across a makeshift vintage sidewalk sale or a stoop covered in free giveaway books, she'd have some place to carry her finds. The unpredictability of New York, coupled with the fact that it seems impossible to breathe here without spending money, renders tote bags a practical timeless essential that even celebrities are seen quite literally toting around. And if you need to stock up, there's a two-pack of simple canvas totes on Amazon for just $13. New York: concrete jungle where dreams are made of, and there's no tote bag you can't use. Get the Look: Vampire's Wife The Initial Book BagShop now: $1,016; thevampireswife.com Gucci Brixton Horsebit Convertible LoaferShop now: $880; nordtrom.com L.L. Bean Wicked Shoppah ToteShop now: $20; nordstrom.com Adidas Sports No-Dye ToteShop now: $35; nordstrom.com L.L. Bean Zip Top Boat & Tote BagShop now: $45; nordstrom.com Cvndkn 2 Pack Canvas Tote BagsShop now: $13; amazon.com Carhartt Vertical Water-Resistant Tote BagShop now: $30; amazon.com Zenpac 4-Pack of Canvas BagsShop now: $18; amazon.com Nuni DIY Plain Solid Black Canvas Tote BagShop now: $8; amazon.com Palmes Arrow Heart Canvas BagShop now: $80; nordstrom.com Mansur Gavriel Logo Signature Canvas Shopper ToteShop now: $495; nordstrom.com Chloe Large Woody Logo Strap Canvas ToteShop now: $1,250; nordstrom.com Burberry Mini Towner Horseferry Print Canvas & Leather ToteShop now: $1,250; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit