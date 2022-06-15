Katie Holmes Wore Summer's Biggest and Sexiest Beach Trend on the Red Carpet

Earlier this month, Katie Holmes paired her underwear with a tall, white pair of go-go boots. It quickly went viral for being the kind of unexpected sexy look that doesn't really make any sense, but feels completely plausible when Holmes wears it. That sassy style is quickly becoming her signature (it all started with that cashmere bra and cardigan) and just last night, while attending the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Alone Together, Holmes opted for another risqué outfit that could have easily felt out of place on a red carpet, but instead, it just clicked.

She wore a just off-the-runway crochet tank top and flare skirt set straight from Chloés pre-fall 2022 collection that took over 180 hours to make, and accessorized it with Chloé's Kattie bag in soft tan leather and embellished braided details. But most importantly, she proves the crochet trend is not only here to stay, but it more than works when you're not on the beach.

Crochet see-through dresses have long been considered the perfect beach cover-up to throw on over a bikini, and are a much sexier alternative to the worn-in, oversized T-shirt. But crochet is coming back for summer 2022 — in a more formal way than expected. Or maybe we've all just gotten less formal as we've finally hit the streets after years of lockdown after lockdown after lockdown. Or maybe it's just 2022 and being able to see your underwear and midriff skin through your crochet dress is the very least of anyone's concerns. It also could be Holmes's ability to make anything work. If she can wear a cashmere bra to hail a taxi, she can absolutely wear a crochet set to a formal affair.

Holmes more than makes the case for wearing the sexy trend everywhere and anywhere, vacation or not. If there's anything we've learned in the past couple of years, it's that we can't just wait around for a trip that may or may not happen to wear our dreamiest summer pieces. From now on, let's just think of it this way: The world is our beach, even if it is a Tribeca Film Festival red carpet.

