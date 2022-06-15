Katie Holmes Wore Summer's Biggest and Sexiest Beach Trend on the Red Carpet

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Tara has been the ecommerce style writer at InStyle since 2019, reporting on celebrity looks, the latest trends, fashion month happenings, and everything you don't need but definitely should buy for your wardrobe. After graduating from The University of Pennsylvania with a degree in creative writing, she was a fashion editor at Coveteur and a founding commerce editor at Glamour. Tara can almost always be found somewhere in New York City wearing platform shoes and vintage shopping for things that won't fit in her closet.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 15, 2022
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Earlier this month, Katie Holmes paired her underwear with a tall, white pair of go-go boots. It quickly went viral for being the kind of unexpected sexy look that doesn't really make any sense, but feels completely plausible when Holmes wears it. That sassy style is quickly becoming her signature (it all started with that cashmere bra and cardigan) and just last night, while attending the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Alone Together, Holmes opted for another risqué outfit that could have easily felt out of place on a red carpet, but instead, it just clicked.

She wore a just off-the-runway crochet tank top and flare skirt set straight from Chloés pre-fall 2022 collection that took over 180 hours to make, and accessorized it with Chloé's Kattie bag in soft tan leather and embellished braided details. But most importantly, she proves the crochet trend is not only here to stay, but it more than works when you're not on the beach.

Crochet see-through dresses have long been considered the perfect beach cover-up to throw on over a bikini, and are a much sexier alternative to the worn-in, oversized T-shirt. But crochet is coming back for summer 2022 — in a more formal way than expected. Or maybe we've all just gotten less formal as we've finally hit the streets after years of lockdown after lockdown after lockdown. Or maybe it's just 2022 and being able to see your underwear and midriff skin through your crochet dress is the very least of anyone's concerns. It also could be Holmes's ability to make anything work. If she can wear a cashmere bra to hail a taxi, she can absolutely wear a crochet set to a formal affair.

Holmes more than makes the case for wearing the sexy trend everywhere and anywhere, vacation or not. If there's anything we've learned in the past couple of years, it's that we can't just wait around for a trip that may or may not happen to wear our dreamiest summer pieces. From now on, let's just think of it this way: The world is our beach, even if it is a Tribeca Film Festival red carpet.

Get the Look:

Chloé Kattie Braid Leather Box Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $1,990; nordstrom.com

Chloé Crochet Bodice Sleeveless Midi Dress
Shop now: $1,197 (Originally $1,995); nordstrom.com

La Ligne Crochet Tank
Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com

Vince Crochet Wool & Cashmere Camisole
Shop now: $165 (Originally $275); nordstrom.com

Elan Crochet Tank Cover-Up Dress
Shop now: $58; nordstrom.com

River Island Ladder Stitch Sleeveless Cotton Crochet Knit Dress
Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Pacsun Daisy Chain Crochet Miniskirt
Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

Toccin Sleeveless Crochet Dress
Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Vince Organic Cotton Crochet Skirt
Shop now: $445; nordstrom.com

Rotate Erna Long-Sleeve Crochet Cotton Minidress
Shop now: $500; nordstrom.com

Wales Bonner Djembe Hand Crochet Cotton Skirt
Shop now: $564 (Originally $940) ; nordstrom.com

Vince Stretch Cotton Crochet Dress
Shop now: $525; nordstrom.com

Dion Lee Net Crochet Tank
Shop now: $610; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore a $16 Skirt Trend With the Sexy Heels Amal Clooney Loves
'It' Items of 2022
Everyone in Hollywood Owns These 10 'It' Items of 2022 and They're About to Be Everywhere
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Summer Bag Trend Jennifer Garner Can't Stop Wearing
Katie Holmes Summer Outfit Formula
Katie Holmes Wore a Foolproof Summer Outfit Formula Featuring This Under-$100 Dress Trend
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Transformed Her Simple Outfit Into the Perfect Summer Look With This $50 Staple
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Wore This Timeless Summer Dress Trend That'll Never Go Out of Style
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Pulled Off a Risky Spring Trend That's Only $9 on Amazon
LOTD 5/2
Katie Holmes Paired a Canadian Tuxedo With Supermodel Sandals for Spring
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes' Confusing Outfit Included This Undeniably Practical Shoe Trend
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Didn't Let a Little Snow Stop Her From Wearing a Summer Shoe With Her Go-To Spring Dress Brand
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Comfortable '90s Shoe Trend That's Going to Be Big in 2022
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Trolled Paparazzi While Wearing This Forgotten Sweater Trend
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Power Suit From This Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle-Approved Brand
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Power Suit From This Angelina Jolie- and Meghan Markle-Approved Brand
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore a Never-Before-Seen Version of This Celebrity Obsession
Katie Holmes wearing blue turtleneck and facemask
Katie Holmes Can't Stop Wearing the Amal Clooney-Approved Bag Trend That's Taking Over Hollywood
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore a Winter Coat From Amazon That's on Sale for $61 With Her Go-To $800 Loafers