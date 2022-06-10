Zosia Mamet's Full Chanel Look Is a Lesson in Comfortable Summer Dressing 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We are in the throes of summer in New York, but that doesn't mean it's all warm weather all the time. The extreme daytime heat is frequently followed by a relatively chilly and breezy summer night, so being expected to dress in an outfit that will seamlessly carry you from day to night is challenging.

Transitional outfits are the solution for this. They can be anything from light and airy long sleeves to a sleeveless but thick jersey dress à la Zosia Mamet at a luncheon yesterday celebrating Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program. Because it was both a Chanel and Tribeca Film Festival event, there were many awe-inspiring looks, but I was personally enthralled by Mamet's rainbow-striped outfit, a possible nod to Pride Month.

Mamet appropriately showed up in a classic look from the brand — a black, sleeveless shift dress with rainbow stripes and iconic interlocking "C" buttons. From far away, the stripes look like they're a solid color, but upon closer examination, "Coco Chanel" is written in small text within each stripe. The dress featured a heavyweight jersey and jacquard fabric with a miniskirt and sleeveless silhouette as a counterbalance. The actress added other classic Chanel accessories to her look, including a patent leather bag and chunky gold hoops.

For other lessons on transitional seasonal dressing, look at the resurgence of the suit; being able to shed and add on layers is a great way to adjust to fluctuating temperatures. Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, and Zendaya have all recently been spotted in summery suit iterations, wearing a thigh-skimming miniskirt, booty shorts, or simply stockings below. Similarly, Amal Clooney has demonstrated knit fabrics in summer silhouettes.

Zosia Mamet's exact Chanel dress is not currently available online, but based on the pricing of similar items from the brand, I'm estimating it will be at least $2,000 when it hits stores.

You can achieve the look for less, however. Below is a selection of jersey and shift dresses, plus gold jewelry that will have you glamorously, and temperature controllably, breezing through tumultuous summer weather.

