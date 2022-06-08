Priyanka Chopra's Trick for Nailing "Rich Girl Aesthetic" Isn't Even Expensive
TikTok may get the most flack for it, but there's no corner of the internet — or culture — where the aesthetics of wealth are not a point of fascination. And who can blame us? For grown-ups in a society established under capitalism, "rich girl dressing" is akin to playing princess; a LARPing game wherein we hope to pass as one-percenters, pass "Go," and collect $200.
Priyanka Chopra, an actual rich person, knows that the codes of affluence can be subtle, but given that her net worth is around $70 million, she's had the chance to pick up on the nuances. In Paris this week, she wore an outfit that exuded American royalty (where cash is king).
Although she carried a $2,750 Bulgari crossbody bag, it was her creamy silk blouse and skirt set that indicated the ease and comfort of a well-padded bank account. What is it about a matching cream-colored set that screams old money? Is it the living dangerously amid the constant threat of a stain? The summer-forever mentally of the jetset set? A deliriously well-funded confluence of all that and more?
Of course, the impeccable fit, restrained modesty, and exquisite fabric all conspire to make Priyanka look like a million bucks.We're happy for her (truly! We need well-dressed women in the public eye so we can keep stealing their outfit formulas), but we're also hedging a bet that we can recreate this look for a lot less than what she paid for it.
For my fellow budget queens with billionaire taste, shop the best "rich girl look" cream sets and separates, below.
