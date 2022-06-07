Forget Straw Bags: Julia Roberts Carried the Most Practical Beach Tote That You Can Get on Amazon
Going to the beach is a battle between looking cute and being practical. Yes, lace-up espadrilles might pair better with your slinky one-piece, but in reality, flip-flops are probably the wiser choice. Sand, salt water, you name it, the easy-on, easy-off shoes can withstand it all. Similarly, a straw tote bag is cute and all, but when it comes to functionality, there's something even better — and Julia Roberts just introduced us to it.
Roberts was photographed on the beach while filming for the upcoming Netflix movie Leave the World Behind. And if you think you're having déjà vu, you're not. The actor has actually worn this exact summer-perfect 'fit before, consisting of jorts (ahem, jean shorts), a breezy blue linen button-down, flip-flops, and a straw hat. The one difference? That XXL carryall she has in tow.
Her forest-green tote bag isn't designer; in fact, it's from Yeti and you can scoop it up on Amazon for $235. Yes, that price can certainly seem steep, but the Camino Carryall 35 is 100 percent worth it, given its multi-purpose, ultra-durable nature that will last you through years of use.
The bag Roberts lugged around the beach is both water- and puncture-proof, which means it can really withstand anything the day throws your way. Plus, it's easy to clean (so sand or spilled snacks won't do any damage) and carry thanks to the durable shoulder strap and added crossbar handle.
As an extra cherry on top, Amazon shoppers are totally in love with this Yeti bag. It averages a 4.8-star rating and has more than 1,600 five-star reviews with countless shoppers saying it's well-made, totally worth the price (though they did have some hesitations at first), and so versatile, as it's perfect for beach days, grocery runs, and overnight stays.
Shop the exact bag Roberts carried at the beach, plus a few similar, more affordable options you'll be so happy to have on hand for upcoming summer activities.
