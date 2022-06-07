Forget Straw Bags: Julia Roberts Carried the Most Practical Beach Tote That You Can Get on Amazon

Going to the beach is a battle between looking cute and being practical. Yes, lace-up espadrilles might pair better with your slinky one-piece, but in reality, flip-flops are probably the wiser choice. Sand, salt water, you name it, the easy-on, easy-off shoes can withstand it all. Similarly, a straw tote bag is cute and all, but when it comes to functionality, there's something even better — and Julia Roberts just introduced us to it.