Blake Lively Wore This Timeless Summer Dress Trend That'll Never Go Out of Style

Last night, Blake Lively sang me a lullaby in which she broke down 19 of her most famous looks — from her character in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005 to her most recent viral Met Gala gown. I was having trouble sleeping, so naturally I reached for my phone, opened up YouTube, and saw a suggested thumbnail of a glowing (as always) Blake Lively sitting in front of a book filled with more photos of a glowing Blake Lively. The video begins with the actress referencing a 2009 think piece published in Glamour in response to her very first Vogue cover, titled Blake Lively: Amazing or Apocalyptic?

Clearly that writer had yet to live through the actual apocalypse (see: 2020 to present), but I'm sure they now know the answer to their question is definitely 'amazing.' In the years since Blake Lively rose to fame by starring on Gossip Girl, she's gone on to become a real life Serena Van Der Woodsen — and one of the only Met Gala attendees who actually follows the theme. But what really cements her as an actual style icon is her decision to never work with a stylist, which is the most Van Der Woodsen move of all.

It's the kind of look Lively could easily look back on in 10 years and have no qualms about, because it's a timeless fit you can wear season after season. The LBD gets all the credit, but a simple white cotton dress is just as, if not more so, essential to anyone's wardrobe, especially in the summer. And the look is easy to recreate on both ends of the price spectrum — either for hundreds of dollars, or for under $55 from brands like Topshop, which Lively famously wore to host SNL back in 2008. While Serena Van Der Woodsen may not have opted for a $54 Topshop dress, Lively clearly would, and there's absolutely nothing apocalyptic about that.

