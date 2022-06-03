This Controversial Denim Trend Katie Holmes Has Been Wearing for Years Has Officially Taken Over Hollywood

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I'm starting to think Bella Hadid's time spent at Yolanda's Pennsylvania farm influenced Hollywood more than anyone realized. It's not that other celebrities are suddenly planting 1,500 lavender seeds or taking selfies with baby goats, but they've certainly started dressing the part in what feels very gardencore.

The Hadids spent much of their time on the farm wearing overalls, utility pants, and lots and lots of denim jumpsuits. Jumpsuits were originally made in the early 1900s for parachuters to wear while jumping from planes, and during World War II, women wore them strictly for utilitarian purposes, as Rosie the Riveter famously demonstrated. Now, supermodels like the Hadids wear them while gardening and doing Vogue editorials on a $3 million farm. Celebrities like Padma Lakshmi and Katie Holmes also wear them while walking around New York City, probably on their way to some fabulous destinations, if I had to guess.

It's safe to say that Lakshmi and Holmes (who has worn the look for years) are not wearing denim jumpsuits to complete any arduous task, but for the simple reason that they're just extremely cute and easy. It's a one-and-done kind of outfit that you can throw on, and it looks just as good with accessories as it does without. Denim jumpsuits are also easy to find for as little as $66 on sale at Nordstrom — though people are clearly catching on to the celeb-loved trend because sizes are quickly selling out.

While I must admit Hadid did look extremely good gardening in her denim jumpsuit over the past couple of years, Lakshmi and Holmes make me want to wear one while going on strolls this summer with no destination or plan in mind. And if Yolanda wants to mail me an invite to Pennsylvania, I'll already have the look to dress the part.

Get the Look:

Good American Denim Military Bodycon Jumpsuit

Shop now: $155; nordstrom.com

Madewell Tie Waist Denim Jumpsuit

Shop now: $66 (Originally $158); nordstrom.com

Veronica Beard Savanna Flare Leg Denim Jumpsuit

Shop now: $598; nordstrom.com

Lucky Brand Linen Blend Denim Jumpsuit

Shop now: $169; nordstrom.com

Lee Denim Coverall Romper

Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com

Lucky Brand Surplus Denim Jumpsuit

Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

Paige Anessa Denim Jumpsuit

Shop now: $279; nordstrom.com

Good American Good '90s Denim Overalls

Shop now: $159; nordstrom.com

AG Ryleigh Denim Jumpsuit

Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com

Citizens of Humanity Gema Organic Cotton Denim Jumpsuit

Shop now: $287 (Originally $478); nordstrom.com

Alex Mill Standard Long Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit

Shop now: $255; nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Tie Waist Denim Romper

Shop now: $350; nordstrom.com

Lee T-Rider Union-All Nonstretch Denim Jumpsuit

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com