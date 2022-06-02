Yara Shahidi Wore a Custom Dior Version of 2022's Biggest Trend for Her Harvard Graduation

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Last week, Yara Shahidi graduated from Harvard in custom Dior. Somehow, in between her role on Grown-ish, writing a 136-page thesis on the work of Jamaican writer Sylvia Wynter, and being a Dior ambassador, Shahidi achieved a feat most people only dream about. Naturally, her crimson red mini-skirt set with a matching double-breasted jacket (styled by Jason Bolden) was also something worth dreaming about.

Most of us don't know what it's like to graduate Harvard, or to wear custom Dior while doing it, but Shahidi makes us want to at least emulate the entire vibe. What, like it's hard?

Skirt sets are definitely formal, and perfect for an Ivy League graduation, but also majorly trending thanks in large part to that Miu Miu mini. Whether they're more structured like Shahidi's or more, well, mini like Miu Miu's, skirt sets are the perfect trend to invest in for summer. It's an instant outfit with no assembly required, and clearly the brightest of minds are endorsing the look.

And the best thing is you don't necessarily need Maria Grazia Chiuri or Miuccia Prada to get the look. For starters, mini skirts are available from a more formal pleated option by Thom Browne to sporty styles for under $50 by Adidas. Pair any mini with a matching blazer or top and you're basically Shahidi.

And while that won't necessarily make you a Harvard graduate, the term "smart dressing" counts for something. While the phrase is typically reserved for menswear, we'd argue mini skirts absolutely fall into the category, especially given their evident prevalence on Harvard's campus.

Get the Look:

Paloma Wool Elia Pleated Wrap Miniskirt

Shop now: $186; nordstrom.com

Topshop Button Down Miniskirt

Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Madewell Embroidered Smocked Ruffle Miniskirt

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

Adidas Contrast Binding Miniskirt

Shop now: $48; nordstrom.com

Mother The Ruffle Miniskirt

Shop now: $178; nordstrom.com

Courreges Coated Stretch Cotton Miniskirt

Shop now: $450; nordstrom.com

Helmut Lang Utility Miniskirt

Shop now: $350; nordstrom.com

Knwls Stream Plaid Wool Blend Miniskirt

Shop now: $415; nordstrom.com

Isa Boulder Bodycurl Rib Miniskirt

Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com