Hailey Bieber Wore the Shiniest "Naked" Pants on a School Night

Seeing a celebrity on the red carpet wearing a naked dress — the sheer, often bejeweled gowns that leave very little as far as curves and crevices to the imagination — has become a bore. Women's bodies are not the shock mechanisms they once were thanks to the body positivity and #freethenipple movements (not to mention the mainstreamification of OnlyFans), so a gala event outfit that hinges alone on flashing one's lady parts? A total snoozefest.

The path to restoring sensuality and intrigue in dressing lies in concealing as you reveal, a formula Hailey Bieber embodied just days ago when she wore a pair of totally sheer, shiny pants with a bulky (and opaque!) leather jacket. Her "naked" pants, seen on look 29 from Coperni's SS22 show, are made of a complex, leaf-pattern lace from a stretchy, metallic thread. They have the genius effect of being see-through while deflecting over-visibility with their sleight-of-hand shine. Bieber's heavy, impenetrable jacket further neutralized the in-your-face-ness of the see-through pants.

What's more impressive is that Bieber didn't wait for the permission granted by a red carpet to dabble in transparency; she wore the sheer Coperni pants on a Monday to a casual (by celebrity standards) dinner at Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles. A school night of all occasions!

Of course, Coperni is the type of brand that inspires such radical behavior. Founded in 2013 by Balenciaga and Chanel alumni — and most recently known for its viral glass handbag — Coperni is catnip for hot young Hollywood types who make wearing the label an occasion unto itself. In fact, from its uber-popular Swipe handbags to its twisted tops (that made it into Rihanna's maternity rotation) to this pair of utterly magnetic naked pants, all signs are pointing towards Coperni being huge this summer.

Prices for the brand can go into the thousands, but one place you can reliably find it on sale is at Italist, a resource we're always coming back to; it brings the ahead-of-the-US Italian boutique sale schedule online, where we can get in on deals on the latest collections before they drop Stateside. This one pink croc Swipe bag, for instance, is down from $511 to $370, and its instant-classic "leaning" platform sandals are $366 (down from $448), while the boots in the same language are similarly marked down.

