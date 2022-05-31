Bella Hadid Wore a $16 Skirt Trend With the Sexy Heels Amal Clooney Loves
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially come to an end, but the outfits that debuted at the annual gathering — both on and off the red carpet — are still living in our minds rent-free. Case in point: Bella Hadid's French girl 'fit that somehow managed to be cute, elegant, sexy, and practical all in one. You nailed it with this one, Hadid.
The supermodel's red carpet looks certainly made jaws drop at this year's festival — just look at this plunging Versace number — but the ensembles she wore off the carpet are just as noteworthy. Take, for instance, the simple three-piece look she wore on May 27 when she was photographed leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes, which just oozed French Riviera vibes. Excuse us while we copy this one all summer.
Hadid wore a pleated mini skirt that's currently still on pre-order from It-girl label Orseund Iris. Pleated micros have been trending for a while (ehem, remember that Miu Miu moment?), but we particularly like the supermodel's take because it feels slightly more wearable. It's designed with built-in shorts so you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone, sits low on the waist, and has a cute pink belt for a pop of color. If you don't want to wait for her designer one to launch, Amazon has great pleated mini skirts starting at $16 — like this one that's also designed with secret shorts and looks like it costs at least double its actual price.
The supermodel paired the micro skirt with a cottagecore-inspired one-piece from her sister's collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. Wearing a swimsuit as a top is a brilliant summer styling hack because the fabric is more cooling and won't show sweat quite as much as a regular ol' cotton tank. She grounded the look with the trending shoe of summer 2022 that Amal Clooney has been wearing nonstop: PVC heels. The "naked" footwear option not only looks incredibly stylish, it also elongates the legs thanks to its transparent nature, making it an ideal shoe to pair with mini skirts.
Like we said: We're ready to copy this outfit formula all season. Shop pleated skirts and PVC shoes inspired by Hadid's French girl look.
Get the Look:
Hoerev High Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt
Shop now: $16 with coupon (Originally $17); amazon.com
Spanx The Get Moving Pleated Skort
Shop now: $88; spanx.com
4si3nna Esma Pleated Skirt
Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com
Avidlove Pleated Skirt
Shop now: $19; amazon.com
Lacoste Sport Light Pleated Tennis Skirt
Shop now: $95; nordstrom.com
Reformation Portia Polka Dot Pleated Skirt
Shop now: $128; reformation.com
Larroude Mariah Vinyl Stiletto Sandal
Shop now: $285; nordstrom.com and larroude.com
BCBGeneration Luckee Block Heel Slide Sandal in Butterfly
Shop now: $60 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com
Steve Madden Lipa Sandal
Shop now: $60 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com
Steve Madden Isa Wedge Slide Sandal
Shop now: $66 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com
Vince Camuto Rendivi Sandal
Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com