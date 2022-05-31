Bella Hadid Wore a $16 Skirt Trend With the Sexy Heels Amal Clooney Loves

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has officially come to an end, but the outfits that debuted at the annual gathering — both on and off the red carpet — are still living in our minds rent-free. Case in point: Bella Hadid's French girl 'fit that somehow managed to be cute, elegant, sexy, and practical all in one. You nailed it with this one, Hadid.

The supermodel's red carpet looks certainly made jaws drop at this year's festival — just look at this plunging Versace number — but the ensembles she wore off the carpet are just as noteworthy. Take, for instance, the simple three-piece look she wore on May 27 when she was photographed leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes, which just oozed French Riviera vibes. Excuse us while we copy this one all summer.

Hadid wore a pleated mini skirt that's currently still on pre-order from It-girl label Orseund Iris. Pleated micros have been trending for a while (ehem, remember that Miu Miu moment?), but we particularly like the supermodel's take because it feels slightly more wearable. It's designed with built-in shorts so you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone, sits low on the waist, and has a cute pink belt for a pop of color. If you don't want to wait for her designer one to launch, Amazon has great pleated mini skirts starting at $16 — like this one that's also designed with secret shorts and looks like it costs at least double its actual price.