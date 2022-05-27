Katie Holmes Wore the Summer Bag Trend Jennifer Garner Can't Stop Wearing

In a sea of AirPods and wireless, pastel green AirPod Maxs , Katie Holmes is officially a "Wired It Girl." If you weren't aware, the Wired It Girls Instagram account documents, well, wired 'It' girls who opt for the Apple headphones that get caught in your hair instead of the cordless alternative. The look has slowly taken over Hollywood, and now every single 'It' girl you follow on Instagram has likely pinned a photo of Lily-Rose Depp wearing her signature wired headphones to her summer mood board. Holmes has officially joined the movement in the most perfect summer outfit we're going to be wearing for the next four months.

The wired headphones and tote bag look is a tale as old as time, especially in a city like New York, where it's scientifically proven to be impossible to get through the day without at least one practical oversized canvas bag. Holmes has nailed down the look, which is ironic only because she likely doesn't have to schlep on the subway like the rest of us mere mortals. She does, though, make the classing pairing look like a vibe, and we'll unabashedly be wearing this uniform until September rolls around. This summer, everyone should strive to be a Wired It Girl, with a canvas tote bag in tow, of course.