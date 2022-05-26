Madonna Just Wore the 'It' Girl Mini Skirt That Dua Lipa Wears on Repeat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One of my favorite days in recent memory was the day I found a Chopova Lowena skirt, which notoriously costs around $1,500, for 75 percent off during a huge Farfetch sale. When I saw the price, I screamed, added the skirt to my cart, and have never, ever, looked back. I'd honestly would have paid even more, not because it's one of my favorite pieces of all time, but because the reactions I get when I step outside wearing it are priceless. Naturally, Madonna, herself, is also a fan — as is every other material girl.

She was spotted yesterday wearing a $1,446 Chopova mini from the newest spring collection, featuring a lady bug print and a white belt with the brand's signature chunky silver buckle. Her outfit felt very grunge, as most of hers do, with fishnet tights, red leather gloves, and a sheer, lace bodysuit. This isn't the first time Madonna has worn Chopova, and back in December, she posted a carousel of photos on Instagram wearing the longer version of the popular skirt with a contrasting plaid Chopova puff-sleeve top. Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Maggie Rogers, and Rosalía have also all worn the brand, and nearly all of them own a mini that's similar to Madonna's, which is also a popular street style favorite.

Whenever I wear my Chopova skirt, most people assume it's a kilt and begin to ask me all about Bulgarian dressing, of which I know nothing about. But the London-based brand started by Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena has a unique spin on traditional Bulgarian dressing, featuring deadstock fabrics and one-of-a-kind prints and patterns.

Their kilt-like skirts are without a doubt their most popular design; they're the type of unconventional conversation-starters that are impossible to forget. Chopova's signature skirts were always bound to be a fashion girl favorite, and they're on their way to being spotted on every editor, influencer, and 'It' girl on this planet. Trust me when I say it's worth the splurge for the double takes you'll get alone, and for the sheer chance of twinning with none other than the original Material Girl, herself.

