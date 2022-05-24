Gigi Hadid Wore This Risqué Pants Trend With a Genius Summer Style Hack

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you were in New York City this past weekend — or anywhere on the East Coast, really — you know what an absolute nightmare it was to wear, well, clothing. The 90-degree weather was a rude (and early) awakening that summer's heat and humidity isn't here to play. It was also a reminder that it's time to take out your summer clothing, and if you, like me, are still kind of confused about what to even wear, it's time to take note from Gigi Hadid.

Last night, the supermodel attended the epic launch party of her new collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, and as you'd expect, she served up some serious style in the form of an outfit that has so much dimension. The ethereal swimsuit! Those ultra low-rise khakis! That cropped long-sleeve top! Let's break it all down because her look is actually pretty genius for summer.

First and foremost, it's no secret that low-rise pants are coming for your wardrobe again. They're a polarizing early aughts piece that's somehow on its way back into 2022, and while you certainly don't have to wear the hip-showing bottoms, Hadid's low-rise khakis are so good, it might even convince low-rise haters to give the trend a try. But it's not just her pants that are good; it's how she styled them.

Low-rise jeans can get risky, duh. You might be scared about your undies showing or too much of your back being exposed, and really, it's a fair fear (and part of the reason I've avoided it). But Hadid's styling is brilliant. Wear a one-piece bathing suit with it to get full coverage from butt to back. You'll feel less exposed and more willing to rock low-rise silhouettes. Plus, wearing a swimsuit as a top is also a genius style hack for those hot and humid days because it's quick-drying and won't show sweat spots as much as, say, a linen top would.

All that to say, add low-rise pants and cute one-pieces to your summer shopping list, stat. Check out some of our favorites below.

