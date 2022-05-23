Celebrities Are Officially Too Cool for the Biggest 'It' Bag of 2022 

It just wouldn't feel right for Chloë Sevigny to walk into Balenciaga's first New York show ever yesterday with the 'bag of the moment on her shoulder. Right now, it seems like every other famous person owns Balenciaga's best-selling Cagole bag, a modern take on the brand's famous City Bag. But Sevigny is too much of an 'It' girl (a word she allegedly doesn't love) to be seen wearing an 'It' bag.

She was given this title back in 1994 by The New Yorker for having a personal style so distinct, everything she wears feels as though it was made for her and no one else. At the most recent Balenciaga show, most of the front row attendees wore all black, but Sevigny showed up in all florals with a draped dress and matching sock boots. Sevigny accessorized with a pair of retro Balenciaga sunglasses and a Balenciaga buckle bag that no other show-goer opted for.

As of now, the bag is only available on Harrods in a purple shade for just under $1,000 less than the popular Cagole. While the bag might not be the easiest to shop online yet, Sevigny did make us realize that not only is she too cool for the cool bag of 2022, but that maybe it's not such a bad idea to opt for a Balenciaga bag that isn't currently going viral. There's nothing cooler than not trying to be cool, and investing in a more unexpected designer bag instead of the hottest one everyone already owns might be the secret.

There's the Balenciaga Le Cagole mini, which looks like the Le Cagole's adorable offspring with a fun chain detail that can be swapped with the leather crossbody strap. For something even more subtle, there's the Balenciaga Gossip BB Logo Wallet on a Chain bag (also available in a very unsubtle neon yellow).

If you're looking for something smaller than a bag, there's this under-$500 leather Le Cagole charm, which comes with the signature heart-shaped mirror and a card case (and can easily be added to any bag for some Balenciaga flair). For even less than that, there's Balenciaga's $250 logo card holder, which you can carry around in any bag, whether it be Balenciaga or not. Basically, any of these will make you look like an 'It' girl — and such is the power of Balenciaga.

Get the Look:

