Julia Roberts Wore a 100-Carat Yellow Diamond With the Perfect Wedding Guest Shoe on the Red Carpet

The Cannes red carpet is famous for having a strict dress code that requires women to wear high heels to movie screenings, but Julia Roberts is perhaps more famous for, well, being Julia Roberts — and also walking the carpet barefoot.

At Cannes in 2016, she wore an Armani Privé gown that skimmed the floor before making her way to the top of the steps, picking up the front of her dress and exposing her bare feet. In 1993, she famously married country singer Lyle Lovett on impulse, also while barefoot. And in 2022, Roberts has seemed to break from tradition by not only wearing actual shoes to the premiere of Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins' Armageddon Time at Cannes, but also wearing one of the most popular: a pair of simple, black, strappy heels.

While the formal footwear choice isn't always her go-to, Roberts still served a look that was very her. She wore a black Louis Vuitton jumpsuit with tuxedo details and a Chopard necklace with a 100-carat yellow diamond — Roberts is known for wearing suits, most famously at the 1990 Golden Globes.

And as we approach the formal summer wedding season, likely more packed than ever due to postponed wedding dates, Roberts is here to remind you to throw out tradition and wear whatever you'd like, whether that be a classic wedding guest dress or a pantsuit you borrowed from your boyfriend. She'd definitely approve of you going barefoot, but flawlessly demonstrates the power of wearing men's suiting while relying on a classic feminine strappy heel to pull together the look. Heels will never be more comfortable than no shoes at all, but just because they're a classic doesn't mean your look has to follow the standard playbook. In the words of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman, that would be a "big mistake. Huge."

