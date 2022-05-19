Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Barely There Dress With the $12 Summer Bag Trend Jennifer Garner Loves

Wearing a naked dress is no longer just for the after-midnight hours as you wait in line at a club you swear will be fun with the friends you convinced to get out of bed. We've all been there, and the naked dress has been there with us. But in 2022, you don't need to do any of those things if you don't want to. You can fully wear a tiny shirt and big pants (Hollywood's new favorite outfit uniform) to the club and a naked dress to go grocery shopping.

Rihanna is an innovator in the "sexy clothing for the supermarket" space and Emily Ratajkowski feels like the correct person to follow in her footsteps. While out in New York yesterday, she wore a sheer, black, pleated naked dress with a chunky gold necklace, Salomon trainers, and an oversized canvas LeSportSac messenger bag. It looks like she may have just come back from stuffing her bag on a potential run to the grocery store, and sending off a work email or two on the way home.

She makes us realize that while throwing on a pair of sweatpants and slipping into a pair of Vans to run to the farmer's market or bodega is easy, wearing a naked dress is infinitely more fun. And her styling with a canvas bag and sneakers proves the look is easy to dress down when needed. Almost every celebrity is doing the same, like Jennifer Garner, which means we may be getting just as much use out of our canvas tote bag collection as we do our designer options this summer.

But a practical canvas tote isn't just trending, it's the easiest way to tone down a skin-baring outfit typically reserved for night, and make it work for daylight hours. Going-out tops and dresses are no longer just for going out and canvas totes are no longer just for errands; they're actually made for each other, and are the most unexpected pairing of the summer.

