Julia Roberts in Jorts Is Exactly the Dose of Optimism We Needed Today
Say you're having an off day. You couldn't figure out what you wanted to wear, so your outfit's kind of off, you hit traffic and got to your appointment late, you're feeling… not quite sick, but maybe a little run down. It's okay, we all have our ebbs and flows. But today, Julia Roberts in jorts is here to make everything better.
While getting some fresh air on set yesterday for Netflix's upcoming film, Leave the World Behind, Roberts looked positively joyous in a wide-brim straw hat, a navy blue button-down, and jorts... Jorts! Now this is a woman who's ready for summer.
This human harbinger has us reassessing our qualms — how bad can the day's inconveniences be when the sun is shining, and the birds are chirping, and the season's gentle warmth envelops our bare legs? And what better captures that feeling than a fresh pair of jorts? It's the kind of thing we wait all year for, and when it finally arrives, it's just as good as we remembered it.
Frankly, we love every carefree element of her outfit, from the adventurous hat to her relaxed shirt, but there's just a special something about a pair of jean shorts. The other great thing about jorts is that they can be enjoyed in more ways than one: We can admire Julia Roberts beaming optimistically while wearing them, and we ourselves can wear them and be beaming, too.
If what you're thinking now is, "Huh, that could be me beaming in a pair of summer-ready jorts, just like Julia," say no more. We've got you covered with our favorite pairs of jorts across price points from Nordstrom, below.
Get the look:
Kut From the Kloth Gidget Denim Shorts
Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com
Levi's 501 Original Distressed Cutoff Denim Shorts
Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com
Madewell Relaxed Ripped Mid-Length Denim Shorts
Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com
Good American Bombshell Cutoff Denim Shorts
Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com
Agolde Parker High-Waist Cutoff Denim Shorts
Shop now: $138; nordstrom.com