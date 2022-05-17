Miley Cyrus Wore a Sexy Black Dress With $950 Flip Flops

The rise of low-rise jeans means that the whale tail of the '90s was always destined to come back with them. Even if you're not trying to lean into the exposed thong look, if you're giving any Y2K pants trend a try, it's bound to happen accidentally. Addison Rae, Dua Lipa and even Alexa Demie have all given the look a go but leave it to Miley Cyrus to try out a different kind of thong entirely —— and no it's not the iconic 1997 Gucci by Tom Ford logo thong (although she has worn a dress from the collection before); it's actually a piece from Chanel's SS22 collection — and it involves your toes.