Miley Cyrus Wore a Sexy Black Dress With $950 Flip Flops
The rise of low-rise jeans means that the whale tail of the '90s was always destined to come back with them. Even if you're not trying to lean into the exposed thong look, if you're giving any Y2K pants trend a try, it's bound to happen accidentally. Addison Rae, Dua Lipa and even Alexa Demie have all given the look a go but leave it to Miley Cyrus to try out a different kind of thong entirely —— and no it's not the iconic 1997 Gucci by Tom Ford logo thong (although she has worn a dress from the collection before); it's actually a piece from Chanel's SS22 collection — and it involves your toes.
While out in New York, Cyrus paired some oversized sunglasses with a sexy LBD and a pair of thong sandals by Chanel. While the entire Internet has lots to say about the exposed thong trend in general, thong sandals might be even more divisive. It is essentially a thong for your feet, and Cyrus' in particular cost $950.
She isn't the first celebrity to wear thong sandals recently. Bella Hadid, a pioneer in the exposed thong space, wore a pair by Vagabond on vacation last year, although hers thankfully cost $120. Emily Ratajkowski wore the exact same affordable pair while out in New York last night.
Surprisingly enough that's not necessarily the norm for a fairly simple and contested sandal. Like Chanel, Jacquemus, Jil Sander, and Courrèges are all selling a high fashion luxury take on the footwear trend for the season. Of course, there are still plenty of under-$100 options by Steve Madden and Skechers that get the job done sans luxury logo.
Most importantly any thong sandal will look great with an exposed thong if you dare or with a simple LBD, clearly. Most flip flops in general are a flop, worn only out of necessity for a quick run to the beach, but Cyrus proves the thong sandal can be just as high fashion as any other trendy sandal. Your Havaianas are shaking.
