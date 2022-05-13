This Unexpected Boot Style Had a Major Resurgence at Last Night's Louis Vuitton Show

Last night, Louis Vuitton hosted its cruise show at the Salk Institute in San Diego, but if you saw photos of the models draped in clothing that wouldn't look out of place on a gladiator or superhero, you could easily mistake it for the planet from Dune. The looks were very much giving apocalypse, which feels timely for 2022. And according to Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's artistic designer for womenswear, when the end of the world comes, we'll all be wearing shiny silver sneakers.