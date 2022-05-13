This Unexpected Boot Style Had a Major Resurgence at Last Night's Louis Vuitton Show
Last night, Louis Vuitton hosted its cruise show at the Salk Institute in San Diego, but if you saw photos of the models draped in clothing that wouldn't look out of place on a gladiator or superhero, you could easily mistake it for the planet from Dune. The looks were very much giving apocalypse, which feels timely for 2022. And according to Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's artistic designer for womenswear, when the end of the world comes, we'll all be wearing shiny silver sneakers.
At least that's what a majority of the models were wearing, which is ironic considering much of the front row, including brand ambassador Gemma Chan, were wearing tall brown Louis Vuitton boots that felt more horse girl than anything. Chan's outfit for the show featured a matching dress and sweater that looked just like a wearable Franz Kline painting, along with a structural red clutch and tall brown leather boots by the designer.
Emma Roberts and Maude Apatow both wore similar boots, along with a handful of fashion influencers and editors seated alongside them. And while the show was dominated by practical footwear (along with the occasional tall silver or gold boot), those sitting in the front row made a big case for investing in tall, brown riding boots, which are often associated with equestrians rather than Hollywood's finest. But clearly, the unexpected style works in our present day just as much as it would in a post-apocalyptic fashion rave, which makes the boots far more versatile than any horse girl could have imagined.
