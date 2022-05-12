Katie Holmes Transformed Her Simple Outfit Into the Perfect Summer Look With This $50 Staple

Last night, Mango held a celebration for its newest three-floor flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. A walk through the store is the closest you can get to a vacation in Spain, with Mediterranean design elements (like an actual Joan Miro painting) that make it hard to believe you're only a couple blocks away from Central Park, and not a coastal town in the south of Spain. Katie Holmes, a longtime fan of the brand, was there to celebrate, and she looked as though she had just stepped off the plane from Ibiza.

While on her way to the brand dinner held afterwards at Balthazar, Holmes wore Mango head-to-toe with a pair of platform sandals, high-waisted black trousers, a white cropped knit top, and an oversized beige linen button down. It was the perfect casual look for the store opening — and some steak frites at one of New York's most iconic restaurants afterwards. But it's also the kind of three-piece outfit formula we'd like to follow all summer, whether we're vacationing in Spain or not.

The key to putting together a quintessentially Spanish look like Holmes' really all depends on finding the perfect lightweight Mango button-down. It's the type of simple and subtle detail that just feels very European summer, and the perfect way to cover up just enough when the sun sets and the dreamy chill of a warm night kicks in. It's also the type of layering piece Mango is known for, and walking through its new Fifth Avenue store, you can easily find a handful you'll want to add to your cart ASAP for around $50.

Having grown up visiting my family in Spain every July, the latest Mango store opening feels bittersweet. I selfishly wish I could keep the brand a secret, since I used to stock up on pieces years ago, before they had any stores in the U.S. But it's also nice to have a new flagship store that reminds me of the huge ones I'd spend the better half of a summer afternoon getting lost in. Plus, now it'll be easier than ever to stock up on the dreamy, affordable basics Holmes wears on repeat. And when the summer ends and I'm longing for my vacation, you'll know exactly where to find me.

