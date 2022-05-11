Bella Hadid Updated This Popular Celebrity Shoe Trend With a $2 Staple You Can Get on Amazon
In these lovely spring days, it's easier than ever to see why the season is typically lumped in with summer. A little bit of sunshine and optimism, and the world from March through September becomes a charming and simple place. We're so quick to forget that spring's other parent, winter, brought us a lot of good things, too.
For her latest spring look, Bella Hadid integrated some of the best influences from either side of the season. On top, a picnic-ready cropped baby tee and tiny hoodie to match, plus a (possibly Prada?) tan pencil skirt. Below, she wore knee-high socks and (also possibly Prada) chunky loafers.
The thick-soled dress shoes, one positive holdover from the colder months, are seemingly everywhere lately. Lorde wore her (definitely Prada) chunky loafers on every stop of her Solar Power tour, Katie Holmes has been reaching often for her Acne Bladie loafers, Hailey Bieber found a fantastic pair from Marni, as has Elizabeth Olsen with her Tod's, and Chloe Moretz is on a roll wearing these Louis Vuitton Academy loafers on repeat — all just in the last month.
One crucial difference between wearing winter loafers and spring loafers is the visibility of your shins, no longer hidden behind reams of long trouser fabric. Hadid's styling trick — a simple pair of tall socks — is actually super cute and even quite elegant, to be frank, the tops of the cotton-spandex leaving a demure flash of leg between her skirt. The delicate presence of a sock instantly softens up the harshness of a heavy shoe and ties it back to the rest of her warm-weather outfit.
While Hadid's (probably Prada) loafers likely cost in the thousands, if our hunch is correct, a pair of tan knee-high socks like hers are just $2 apiece ($12 for a six-pack) at Amazon. That's a pretty astoundingly low price for something that makes such a big difference. Shop Hadid-worthy chunky loafers and knee socks starting at $2 a pair, below, to slide gracefully into spring.
Get the look:
Prada Triangle Logo Loafer
Shop now: $1,050; nordstrom.com
Lisa Vicky Pep Chunky Moc Toe Loafer
Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com
Dirty Laundry Women's Nirvana Chill Loafer
Shop now: $51; amazon.com
The Sox Market 6 Pairs Pack Stretchy Spandex Trouser Socks
Shop now: $12; amazon.com
Lovely Annie 3 Pairs Thigh High Cotton Socks
Shop now: $23; amazon.com
MDR Women's Extra Long & Heavy Slouch Socks
Shop now; $10; amazon.com