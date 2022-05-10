Jennifer Garner Just Endorsed the Most Practical Summer Bag Trend
Her bag — it's so big because it's full of secrets.
Okay, Mean Girls quip aside, we have to talk about Jennifer Garner's recent off-duty outfit that consisted of several low-key staples, plus that oversized bag that's bound to be everywhere come summer 2022. Why? Because it's incredibly practical, and if there's one thing we've learned over the past few years, it's that celebs tend to have a thing with large totes, especially in the warmer seasons.
Garner was spotted on the set of The Last Thing He Told Me nonchalantly leaning against a red pickup truck in dark-blue jeans, an oversized gray turtleneck sweater, and black combat boots. And while, sure, these aren't your typical spring and summer staples, we're also not really here to talk about them. We're here to discuss that suede tote (err, messenger bag?) she had slung over her shoulders that could easily convert to a crossbody bag for hands-free carrying.
While we're not sure where her exact bag is from, we do know that Garner's tote sighting is further proof that extra-large bags are slowly but surely advancing their supreme reign over their micro mini counterparts. It's a no-brainer that they can hold more, which makes them ideal for schlepping around town. And with more people out and about, we expect more schlepping of all things, whether that's an extra pair of commuting shoes, your laptop, or your Sunday farmer's market buys.
If you're not ready to fully commit to an extra-large bag like the one cool-girl Zoë Kravitz has been hauling around town, Garner's pick is a great in-between. It's big enough to hold everything you need (and more), but not so big that you feel overwhelmed carrying it.
Shop similar tote bags that would earn Garner's stamp of approval below.
