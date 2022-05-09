Ashley Olsen Just Wore the $55 Slip-On Sneakers Mary-Kate Wears on Repeat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Olsen twins have hands-down revolutionized the coffee run fit. They somehow de-basicfy the classic Starbucks coffee cup, and make ordering a venti sugar-free vanilla skim latte feel extremely high fashion. Sometimes, they even do so while standing next to an unidentified man carrying their Sweetgreen lunch, as Ashley Olsen did just the other day in New York.

They never fail to make the most attainable feel aspirational. But if we're being honest, that's just because Mary-Kate and Ashley's outfits are often so extremely effortless, they make everything look and feel expensive — even if they're carrying a $39,000 crocodile backpack from their label, The Row.

While grabbing Starbucks and Sweetgreen, which feels like the 2022 version of Netflix and Chill for girls who take IG photos in Soho, Ashley Olsen wore her signature oversized, black sunglasses, a long, black trench, and what is almost certainly a pair of white $55 classic Vans slip-ons. Mary-Kate was similarly spotted in the black pair of Vans earlier this year while also accessorizing with a venti Starbucks coffee cup.

There's something so incredible about the Olsens wearing a simple slip-on sneaker that costs under $60, while simultaneously designing and wearing $1,050 turtleneck tops and $3,800 canvas totes.They're not like us at all, but they make us feel like we're really pulling a look while wearing slip-on Vans to Starbucks. And if that isn't enough of a reason to invest in the classic sneaker and grab a venti skim latte, we're not sure what is.

