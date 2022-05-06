Dakota Johnson Wore Head-to-Toe Gucci Worth $7,580 With This Comfortable Shoe Trend
Dakota Johnson wore the most simple outfit of all time while out in New York yesterday: a pair of black jeans, a white T-shirt, and a Maude 'Sex Ed For All' baseball cap. But then, she did what celebrities do best and turned the look into something us mere mortals could only dream of by adding over $7,000 worth of Gucci — $7,580, to be exact. The other day, Hailey Bieber transformed a very similar look with a $6,000 Prada jacket worth nearly triple most people's rent. Must be nice.
Johnson took her outfit up a notch by layering a $5,200 Gucci suede belted jacket that's since sold out, a classic red Gucci Dionysus suede bag that's currently reselling on sites like Rebag for $1,510, and a pair of the extremely popular $880 Gucci Brixton Horsebit loafers. The head-to-toe Gucci layering is a classic celeb style hack that not only elevates an otherwise simple look, but also without fail makes us extremely, extremely, jealous.
Gucci loafers though are an attainable splurge at $880 and a timeless staple nearly any and every fashion editor will tell you is a must. Loafers never go out of style, and if anything, in 2022, they're extremely on-trend. Gucci makes a handful of different styles, including the Horsebit Harald platform loafer and the Romance Horsebit loafer, both favorites amongst the TikTok crowd for their exaggerated soles, and no doubt are worth saving up for.
Of course, Dr. Martens, Sam Edelman, and Steve Madden also make a great option for under $150. Loafers are basically always a good comfortable footwear idea, and best of all, you don't need over $7,000 of Gucci to make them look good. Although, if Johnson wants to let us borrow her Gucci wardrobe, we're more than ready.
