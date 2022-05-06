Dakota Johnson Wore Head-to-Toe Gucci Worth $7,580 With This Comfortable Shoe Trend 

Dakota Johnson wore the most simple outfit of all time while out in New York yesterday: a pair of black jeans, a white T-shirt, and a Maude 'Sex Ed For All' baseball cap. But then, she did what celebrities do best and turned the look into something us mere mortals could only dream of by adding over $7,000 worth of Gucci — $7,580, to be exact. The other day, Hailey Bieber transformed a very similar look with a $6,000 Prada jacket worth nearly triple most people's rent. Must be nice.