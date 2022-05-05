Hailey Bieber Just Wore the $6,000 Jacket That Started a Major 2022 Trend

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Two months ago I bought a vintage Miu Miu bag that I almost didn't. It was a cracked leather bag with studs all over the front, meant to look completely worn. At first I wasn't sure about how distressed the leather was, but the more I looked at it the more I fell in love. Now it's the bag I'm currently using the most, and I get stopped in the street and asked about it almost every time I leave the house.

Miuccia Prada has been bringing back a lot of elements from older collections to her newest pieces for Prada and Miu Miu, one of the most notable being distressed leather. Hailey Bieber just stepped out in New York wearing Prada's extremely popular $6,000 distressed leather jacket. And if you thought that was expensive, there's also a $8,000 one with lace-up details at the hips and a large triangle meant to emulate Prada's iconic logo on the back.

Prada's distressed leather jackets have been blowing up all over social media, with everyone on TikTok and Instagram scouring to find similar vintage options on Etsy and Ebay for thousands less. Just this week I ran into four fashion editor friends wearing a vintage version of Bieber's Prada jacket, and naturally I quizzed them about any and all of the Ebay keywords they used.

The jacket's popularity is likely subconsciously why I was so drawn to my new favorite old Miu Miu bag, since it's been on my spring wardrobe mood board for months. And now I can't look at any of my leather jackets without feeling the sudden desire to put them throw the ringer and make them look as beat up as possible.

Thankfully Nordstrom has a handful of under-$100 leather jackets that you can easily distress at home. The best part of the trend is that it emphasizes actually wearing your wardrobe staples to death instead of treating them like museum pieces. Is it ironic that Prada's worn-in leather jackets go for more than triple most people's rents? Sure, but the look isn't that hard to accomplish at home — much like Miu Miu's viral SS22 collection. And if the Miu Miu mini has taught us anything, it's that Miuccia's influence knows no bounds — and distressed leather jackets are about to be everywhere.

Get the Look:

Prada Distressed Leather Jacket

Shop now: $6,000; farfetch.com

Prada Vitello Leather bIKERJacket

Shop now: $8,000; bergdorfgoodman.com



Levis Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

Shop now: $99 (Originally $150); nordstrom.com

Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket

Shop now: $93; nordstrom.com

Blanknyc Faux Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Hood

Shop now: $78 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Single Breasted Leather Moto Jacket

Shop now: $150 (Originally $360); nordstrom.com

90s Distressed Biker Leather Jacket

Shop now: $178; etsy.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Lambskin Leather Moto Jacket

Shop now: $330 (Originally $440); nordstrom.com

Allsaints Balfern Leather Biker Jacket

Shop now: $489; nordstrom.com

Allsaints Bisley Leather Trucker Jacket

Shop now: $499; nordstrom.com

Lucky Brand Distressed Leather Moto Jacket

Shop now: $449; nordstrom.com