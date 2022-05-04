Sarah Jessica Parker's Brilliant Style Hack Makes This $10 Trend Look So Luxe

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker loves her sweatpants — and she's not afraid to wear them outside of the house (like you and I might be).

Parker was recently photographed on a rare family outing in New York City with her husband Matthew Broderick and their 19-year-old son James, who looked the spitting image of Broderick in the hit '80s film, Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Doppelganger situation aside, our eyes were totally peeled on SJP's outfit because she looked really stylish but also totally comfy. Basically everything we want in an outfit nowadays.

SJP slipped into white Les Tien sweats, a brand she's been known to wear on repeat. But more noteworthy is the fact that Parker is incredibly loyal to the loungewear staple itself; if we're being honest, it's rare if we don't spot Parker in sweatpants.

So how does Parker make those pants you wear while lounging at home look stylish? It's simple, and a quick look at her sweatpants-outfit history proves she's been using this style hack for years. It's all about her shoes, specifically slouchy, mid-calf boots that allow for easy tucking. This time around, SJP tucked her white sweats into brown, cowboy-esque boots, but in the past, she's dabbled with black mid-height boots, too. The result? Her sweats look more billowy, refined, and frankly, more luxe.

All that to say, SJP can wear whatever the heck she wants, and she always manages to make the sartorial world freak out, even when wearing sweatpants. Shop some of our favorite sweats-and-boots pairings that would certainly earn Parker's approval.

Get the Look:

Hanes EcoSmart Open Bottom Leg Sweatpants

Shop now: $10 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

Gildan Elastic Bottom Sweatpants

Shop now: $12; amazon.com

Vinmen Cinch Bottom Sweatpants with Pockets

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Chinese Laundry Ezra Suedette Fashion Boot

Shop now: $67 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Dolce Vita Nestly Western Boot

Shop now: $160; nordstrom.com

Larroude Thelma Boot

Shop now: $390; larroude.com