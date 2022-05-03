Gigi Hadid's Pre-Met Gala Look Included Red Carpet-Worthy Jeweled Pants

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Look of the Day for May 3, 2022 features Gigi Hadid wearing a Miu Miu look from the SS22 collection just before the Met Gala. Shop similar looks from Nordstrom here.

All eyes were on the steps of the Met last night, oohing and ahhing at the most impactful celebrity fashion of our time — or trying to figure out how exactly they represented the gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme, in some cases. But one of the best designer looks from an attendee actually came a full day before A-listers ever hit the red carpet.

Gigi Hadid, while out in New York City, ever so casually stepped out in a head-to-toe Miu Miu SS22 look featuring the collection's famous cropped sweater, an equally cropped button down, and a pair of heavily jeweled slacks. While everyone and their mother by now recognize the notorious Miu Miu mini skirt from the same collection, Hadid clearly garnered the value — and wearability — of some of the line's less viral pieces. She finished off the outfit with a classic black belt, chunky loafers, and a tiny nylon bag that may have been Prada.

Miu Miu's preppy collection has predictably been a hit among celebrities this season, having been seen on everyone from Nicole Kidman to Lorde to Rihanna. And even Kendall Jenner wore a custom look from the brand to a Met Gala after-party.

While most of us might not have the minerals to wear a pair of embellished trousers and an ab-baring top on some random evening, Hadid was in Met Gala headspace, and her starpower made it work. In fact, we wouldn't have minded seeing more of this collection at the actual event, given how liberally some attendees were interpreting the dress code.

Regardless, this Miu Miu look is giving us plenty of style inspo for a year of gilded prep. Shop Gigi Hadid-inspired decorative pants and crops below.

