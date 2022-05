Gigi Hadid Swapped Out Her Uggs for the Most Extreme Shoe of the Year

If you look up supermodels walking the runway in the early '00s, there's more than a little bit of footage of them falling over. That's because platforms were the shoes, think Alexander McQueen's iconic Armadillo boots, or anything your Bratz doll would wear. As long as they added 5 inches of height and were slightly difficult to walk in, they were 'It.' And now, supermodels are wearing platform pumps all over again — specifically by Versace and Valentino — thankfully with a lot less tumbling this time around.