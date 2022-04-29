Gigi Hadid Swapped Out Her Uggs for the Most Extreme Shoe of the Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you look up supermodels walking the runway in the early '00s, there's more than a little bit of footage of them falling over. That's because platforms were the shoes, think Alexander McQueen's iconic Armadillo boots, or anything your Bratz doll would wear. As long as they added 5 inches of height and were slightly difficult to walk in, they were 'It.' And now, supermodels are wearing platform pumps all over again — specifically by Versace and Valentino — thankfully with a lot less tumbling this time around.

At the Prince's Trust Gala last night, Gigi Hadid wore head-to-toe Valentino in the hot pink color that dominated the brand's AW22 show, which featured either entirely pink or entirely black looks. Pierpaolo Piccioli's pink is actually so vibrant, the particular shade will be added to Pantone's official color database, named "Pink PP" later this year. There's basically never been another pink as extreme as it.

While Hadid's $8,500 floral lurex jacquard mini dress is beyond stunning, there's just something so gorgeous about the bright pink stockings styled with the sharpest pink platforms we've ever seen. They're aptly named "Discobox" platforms, and should absolutely be worn to a modern-day disco. The shoes, though, are on their way to being worn everywhere and anywhere, specifically by every single supermodel and celebrity in Hollywood.

Just as popular as Valentino's platform pumps are a handful of Versace platforms that have been ever-present at every gala and red carpet for months now. Dua Lipa has worn the brand's platform loafer pump in pastel pink, and Addison Rae famously broke the Internet when she wore Versace head-to-toe with the brand's now best-selling and impossible to find Medusa satin platform pumps. Nicola Peltz even wore a pair of the same famous pumps in white for her highly anticipated wedding to Brooklyn Beckham.

All of these platform pumps will cost around $2,000 but thankfully Jeffrey Campbell and Steve Madden offer up some alternatives for under $200. And there's always under-$1,000 Nodaleto, a brand that arguably started the platform craze with its signature chunk heel in 2019. Maybe, just maybe, the supermodel sneaker is on its way out. But one thing is for sure: Your 2013 Jeffrey Campbell Litas could never.

