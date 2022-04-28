Amal Clooney Just Transformed This Timeless Fall Staple Into a Must for Spring 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Trench coats are a classic fall essential but even though May is around the corner, Amal Clooney was spotted in one just yesterday. She wore a look that felt very her in that it was classic, elegant, and subtle: sharp heels, a simple beige midi dress, and an oversized Dior top-handle bag, naturally.

Big bags are a major 2022 trend and Clooney has been wearing them nonstop. Her most recent is a Dior Bar bag that retailed for over $5,000 but goes for around $2,000 on resale sites like The Real Real. And while we absolutely would love to manifest a bag like this into our lives ASAP, we're actually more focused on her outerwear.

Trench coats are associated with the crisp October air, and we've always put ours away the second March comes around. Clooney, though, makes us realize that maybe we were wrong; anything can work for your spring wardrobe if you just believe. Gigi Hadid is clearly into this philosophy as well, having worn Ugg boots at the end of April for the last two years in a row.

If anything, trench coats in the spring make a ton of sense. The coats provide just enough warmth for when the temperature dips, but won't make you overheat on a mid-60 degree day. They're also an incredibly easy coat to pack into an oversized bag if you do need to take it off. That's the exact spring styling hack Katie Holmes recommended for light cardigans, and what is a trench if not a slightly longer and more structured cardi? While we can't necessarily see Clooney rolling up her trench and stuffing it into her Dior bag, it's an absolute possibility — in the springtime, at least.

Get the Look:

Via Spiga Belted Water-Repellent Cotton Blend Trench Coat

Shop now: $80 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Double-Breasted Nylon Trench Coat

Shop now: $180; nordstrom.com

Kate Spade Hooded Double-Breasted Cotton Blend Trench Coat

Shop now: $268; nordstrom.com

Free People We the Free Trench Coat

Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

& Other Stories Belted Trench Coat

Shop now: $179; nordstrom.com

Boss Cifana Trench Coat

Shop now: $645; nordstrom.com

Commission Versa Trench Coat

Shop now: $1,695; nordstrom.com

Khaite Ivan Double Breasted Cotton Twill Trench Coat

Shop now: $1,980; nordstrom.com

Burberry Sandridge Check Panel Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat

Shop now: $2,590; nordstrom.com