Gigi Hadid Is Making a Case for Ugg Boots in April — for the Second Year in a Row

It's "spring" right now in New York, and yes, the quotes are fully intentional. Spring in New York is a tricky thing. One day it's 70 degrees Fahrenheit and the next it could be 50. But if you didn't already know that, the photo of Gigi Hadid walking in New York the other day would be a dead giveaway; her footwear of choice — Ugg boots — seems almost unthinkable for spring.

Ugg boots in the spring just feel so wrong, even on the colder days. Don't get us wrong, we love a good Ugg. But after wearing them during the dead of winter for weeks on end, it's nice to finally give our toes a break and wear something a bit more exciting. We'd be lying, though, if we said Hadid wasn't making a strong case for investing in a pair of platform zip Ugg boots for the season. She just makes them look that good.

Hadid's Ugg boots are also a pair that we haven't seen before, but luckily, they're in stock right now at Amazon for $150. She styled them with a cropped zipper sweater, a cut-out white top, and a pair of wide-leg gray trousers. The supermodel has been introducing us to newer Ugg boots for months now, and if the Tazz mule she wore last fall taught us anything, it's that these Uggs are no doubt about to be sold out in no time.

As it turns out, this isn't a one time thing for Hadid. In April last year, she was spotted making another strong case for Ugg boots, regardless of the weather. She previously opted for a tall pair, which still felt very firmly like a winter piece, while her more recent zip platform Ugg boots feel more versatile and add a bit of height to any look. Honestly, they'd pair really nicely with the ultra-mini skirt trend that's happening right now.

Apparently contradictions are in this season, too, like big pants and tiny shirts. Ugg boots and spring may not seem like they go together, but Hadid has proved (for the second time in a row) that they're honestly a match made in heaven. And who doesn't want an excuse to wear Uggs year round anyway?

