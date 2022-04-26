Jennifer Lopez and I Both Wear This No-Fuss Sneaker Style All Summer
There are few things I can say I have in common with Jennifer Lopez, and many I do not. She's dating Hollywood heartthrob, Ben Affleck. I, on the other hand, am very single. She's a Grammy-winning powerhouse. The last award I won was in… high school? All differences aside, I can say this: J.Lo and I both love white sneakers.
Lopez most recently pulled out her crisp white trainers for a Brentwood day date with Affleck. The multi-hyphenate wore a long, flowy, black shirt dress, which she cinched at the waist with a black leather belt. She carried a pricey Hermès bag in one hand, held Ben's in the other, and looked every bit as easy breezy in her aviator sunnies and white kicks from Coach, which are sold-out everywhere.
The good thing is there's no shortage of white sneaker options. Just as is the case with most foundational pieces like a trusty white tee, straight-leg jeans, black trousers — you know, the works, every brand has unveiled its own iteration of the footwear staple. Whether you're looking for sleek and classic or chunky and bold, there's a white sneaker for you. But in all its various shapes and sizes, you can rest assured it'll go with everything you already have in your closet because of that versatile white hue.
This time around, Lopez wore her sneakers with a dress, a style move that's totally in for spring and summer. In fact, I've probably already sported this combo five times this month alone — and that's because I love the juxtaposition between a more feminine, flowy staple and the sporty-leaning footwear. It looks cool, but most importantly, it makes for an incredibly practical ensemble you can wear comfortably, all day long.
Below, shop some of the coolest white sneakers that would earn Lopez's stamp of approval. And FWIW, they already have mine.
Get the Look:
Cariuma Triple-White Premium Leather Sneaker
Shop now: $139; cariuma.com
Thursday Boots Premier Low-Top Sneaker
Shop now: $129; thursdayboots.com
Thousand Fell Lace-Up Sneaker
Shop now: $120; thousandfell.com
Cariuma LWG Leather/Ice Sneaker
Shop now: $98; cariuma.com
Everlane the Forever Sneaker
Shop now: $65; everlane.com
M.Gemi the Milia Sneaker
Shop now: $228; mgemi.com
Keds Triple-Kick Platform Sneaker
Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com