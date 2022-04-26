Jennifer Lopez and I Both Wear This No-Fuss Sneaker Style All Summer

There are few things I can say I have in common with Jennifer Lopez, and many I do not. She's dating Hollywood heartthrob, Ben Affleck. I, on the other hand, am very single. She's a Grammy-winning powerhouse. The last award I won was in… high school? All differences aside, I can say this: J.Lo and I both love white sneakers .

Lopez most recently pulled out her crisp white trainers for a Brentwood day date with Affleck. The multi-hyphenate wore a long, flowy, black shirt dress, which she cinched at the waist with a black leather belt. She carried a pricey Hermès bag in one hand, held Ben's in the other, and looked every bit as easy breezy in her aviator sunnies and white kicks from Coach, which are sold-out everywhere.

The good thing is there's no shortage of white sneaker options. Just as is the case with most foundational pieces like a trusty white tee, straight-leg jeans, black trousers — you know, the works, every brand has unveiled its own iteration of the footwear staple. Whether you're looking for sleek and classic or chunky and bold, there's a white sneaker for you. But in all its various shapes and sizes, you can rest assured it'll go with everything you already have in your closet because of that versatile white hue.