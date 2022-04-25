Supermodels Are Embracing the Ridiculous Denim Trend Rihanna and Katie Holmes Wear on Repeat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Miu Miu mini skirt set the Internet on fire. Even the mention of it will send shivers down a fashion writer's spine. For a solid three-week time period, it felt like maybe there was no other skirt on planet Earth. Nicole Kidman wore it on the cover of Vanity Fair, Hailey Bieber wore it for the brand's campaign, and Yoona Lim wore it on the cover of Elle Korea. But now, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Bella Hadid, are rebelling against the skirt with a hemline so short it basically defied gravity in favor of the complete opposite: oversized, baggy, wide-leg jeans.

When Holmes stepped out in Soho wearing extremely big pants, square-toe Acne loafers, and a pair of sweater sleeves, we had to do a double-take to confirm she just wasn't another fashion girlie on TikTok. The app has clearly favored big pants for some time now (especially over skinny jeans), but all of Hollywood is catching on, too. Just the other week, Selena Gomez wore a pair by her go-to brand Free People, Rihanna has made big pants a quintessential part of her iconic baby bump style, and now Bella Hadid was spotted in a just as big pair, styled with the Adidas Sambas, —the shoes she's definitely played a role in reviving, and a small shirt.

So it looks like in 2022, the small-shirt-big-pants combo is officially back as a look. That doesn't necessarily mean we've seen the last of the Miu Miu mini skirt (far from it, we're sure). But it does mean if you're not into the micro mini-skirt trend or just prefer a go-to bottom that doesn't necessarily result in major wardrobe malfunctions, Hadid has given big pants her stamp of approval.

The trend is also easy to lean into if you're on a budget, unlike the Miu Miu mini. A pair of big pants starts at $45 on Nordstrom and looks nearly identical to the one supermodels like Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio are wearing. And listen, if Miu Miu wants to send big pants down its next runway, we're more than ready for that, too — it's a look so timeless, we doubt we'd ever grow tired of it.

Get the Look:

Free People Old West Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Frame Le Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $278; nordstrom.com

Free People Juniper Wide Leg Denim Jeans

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

BP. Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Maya High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $275; nordstrom.com

Topshop High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $74; nordstrom.com

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Jeans

Shop now: $288; nordstrom.com

Re/Done '70s Ultra High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Frame Le Palazzo High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $258; nordstrom.com

ASKK NY Brighton High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $255; nordstrom.com

& Other Stories Wide Leg Jeans

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com