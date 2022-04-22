This New 'It' Bag Just Majorly Went Viral on TikTok, and It's Every Supermodel's New Favorite

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

My favorite thing about TikTok is how completely unexpected it is. One day I'm scrolling through so many fitcheck videos styling Airpod Maxs and the next, I'm watching a 54-second drama play out among fuzzy animal figurines featuring an extramarital affair with a stylish bunny who owns one of Burberry's trending Lola bags. I never thought I'd type out such a sentence, but here we are. In 2022, anything can happen.

Burberry's latest Lola Bag is going extremely viral on TikTok thanks to a genius partnership with the popular account Sylvanian Drama, which surrounds drama among animal figurines. In the video, a cat finds out her husband is cheating on her when she discovers the gold TB logo from the iconic Lola bag on the inside of their car. The video has amassed over 5 million views, 1 million likes, and thousands of commenters expressing their love for the Burberry collab in all caps. Of course, everyone also wants the bag, which looks just as good on figurines as it does on supermodels like Irina Shayk.

The Lola Bag has been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Dua Lipa, but Shayk is a devoted Burberry girl. You can see her wearing the Lola bag in every other off-duty shot of her walking the streets of New York. This past week in Los Angeles, she celebrated the latest 'It' bag alongside style icons like Madonna, Devon Lee Carlson, and Lotta Volkova.

The bag is more than on its way to being one of the defining 'It' bags of the year, and comes in a variety of styles and colors. Shayk opted for the timeless small, quilted Lola bag in black for the Los Angeles Lola event. There's also a satchel version in baby blue, a quilted backpack take in bright pink, and a Hadid-approved option in the famous Burberry check pattern. With a bag this sexy, you can't go wrong. The Lola looks just as good causing drama among fictional figurines for the super-online as it does sitting pretty on supermodel's arms IRL for the super chic, of course.

