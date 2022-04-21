Celebrities Are Once Again Wearing This $50 Era-Defining Accessory With These Shocking Y2K Boots

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
By Tara Gonzalez Apr 21, 2022 @ 4:06 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of Pandora / Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Owning a Pandora charm bracelet was a must for teens and tweens everywhere in the early 2000s. But Charli XCX, born in 1992, never had one, which she recalls being a huge deal in her youth. "But now look!" she told me as she sat at the Pandora Oasis Coachella house this past weekend, wearing layers of Pandora ME link necklaces and bracelets

Charli XCX's new album Crash feels like something straight out of the pop golden era of the '90s, and the pop star known for her personal style is clearly dressing the part. For one, she's working with Pandora, an era-defining jewelry brand with accessories that are making a major comeback this year thanks to Gen Z superstars like Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae, who are wearing the brand on repeat. 

While performing for fans at the Pandora house just minutes from the main festival, Charli wore not just Pandora Men jewelry (the link necklace is her favorite) but also a tight metallic dress in light green and tall, metallic pink Zebra boots. It's the type of look that would warrant a "That's hot" from Paris Hilton, and wouldn't feel out of place on a VMAs red carpet in 1998. There's just something about funky metallic zebra boots that screams Limited Too — in the best way. 

With Instagram fashion-girl-favorite brands like Jeffrey Campbell, By Far, Miista, and Paris Texas all offering Zebra print boots for the season, it's only a matter of time before this late '90s/Y2K look is just as mainstream as every other Y2K trend. As Charli XCX says herself in her song with Troye Sivan, "Take me back to 1999."

Get the Look:

Pandora Me Link Necklace
Shop now: $185; amazon.com or pandora.net

Pandora ME Link Sterling Silver Bracelet
Shop now: $105; amazon.com or pandora.net

Pandora Me Snake Link Bracelet Silver
Shop now: $59; amazon.com or pandora.net

Pandora ME Smiley Charm
Shop now: $25; amazon.com or pandora.net

Pandora ME Jewelry Sterling Silver Pin
Shop now: $35; amazon.com or pandora.net

Pandora Me Circular Connector
Shop now: $30; amazon.com or pandora.net

Jeffrey Campbell Arsen Genuine Calf Hair Knee High Boot
Shop now: $340; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Genuine Calf Hair Western Boot
Shop now: $315; nordstrom.com

The Saddler Zebra-Print Calf Boots
Shop now: $344; farfetch.com

Paris Texas Mama Zebra-Print Boots
Shop now: $740; farfetch.com

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com