Celebrities Are Once Again Wearing This $50 Era-Defining Accessory With These Shocking Y2K Boots

Owning a Pandora charm bracelet was a must for teens and tweens everywhere in the early 2000s. But Charli XCX , born in 1992, never had one, which she recalls being a huge deal in her youth. "But now look!" she told me as she sat at the Pandora Oasis Coachella house this past weekend, wearing layers of Pandora ME link necklaces and bracelets .

Charli XCX's new album Crash feels like something straight out of the pop golden era of the '90s, and the pop star known for her personal style is clearly dressing the part. For one, she's working with Pandora, an era-defining jewelry brand with accessories that are making a major comeback this year thanks to Gen Z superstars like Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae , who are wearing the brand on repeat.

While performing for fans at the Pandora house just minutes from the main festival, Charli wore not just Pandora Men jewelry (the link necklace is her favorite) but also a tight metallic dress in light green and tall, metallic pink Zebra boots. It's the type of look that would warrant a "That's hot" from Paris Hilton, and wouldn't feel out of place on a VMAs red carpet in 1998. There's just something about funky metallic zebra boots that screams Limited Too — in the best way.