Selena Gomez Wore the Ridiculous Jeans Trend Rihanna and Katie Holmes Have Been Pushing
If the hemline index is to be believed, and the length of our skirts and dresses really do rise and fall with the stock market, the viral Miu Miu skirt is as sure an indication of a booming economy as we could ask for. So then what, we have to wonder, does this sudden surge in enormous jeans point towards?
While out to dinner with actor Martin Short in Santa Monica, Selena Gomez stunned onlookers in a pair of simply unfathomably baggy faded black jeans, styled with a chic black blazer and sandals. Gomez's big pant debut came within just a few weeks of Katie Holmes being spotted in an arguably even larger pair of jeans, hers a deep blue version from Maison Margiela. Rihanna, too, has been making comically oversized jeans a staple in her maternity wardrobe, even going so far as to include them in her now-iconic pregnancy announcement outfit.
We knew skinny jeans were out, but we're honestly impressed with just how far we as a society have swung in the opposite direction. The obvious benefit of big-ass pants is how much more comfortable they are compared to rigid, straight-leg denim or, of course, restrictive skinny jeans. A pair of ultra-wide-leg jeans would never betray you with a split seam or a digging waistband — it's just not in their nature; we, the sweatpant-trained post-COVID dressers, deserve to jean so freely.
While we may never know what the massive pants trend says about the economy, we know exactly what we're saying to it: get in our carts, please. Shop the roomy, celeb-approved trend below.
