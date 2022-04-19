Julia Roberts Wore the Controversial Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear Out of the House

Of course, Roberts looked like a ray of sunshine while out and about in New York City. That smile! That shiny auburn hair! But most importantly, that buttermilk yellow suit (see, ray of sunshine!) that's quite a lot to unpack — mostly because of those pants .

Roberts wore a three-piece suit that included an oversized blazer, a coordinating yellow button-down, and, wait for it, culottes . Slacks (and honestly, suits) have been trending hard among the celeb set for a while now, but the billowy bottoms Roberts wore while arriving on set for The Late Show with Stephen Cobert were something else.

We call them culottes, but you might know them as cropped trousers or maybe even long Bermuda shorts. Basically, all those names work to describe the voluminous pants style that looks like a shortened version of your trusty trousers. Some culottes end right below the knee, in which case they really are long Bermuda shorts, while others can end above the ankles, like Roberts' pair. But regardless of the hemline, one thing's for certain: People have mixed feelings about culottes, which is why they're another controversial fashion staple that we just have to talk about.