Julia Roberts Wore the Controversial Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear Out of the House

It's been a minute since we've seen Julia Roberts out and about, which makes her latest sighting all the more noteworthy.

Of course, Roberts looked like a ray of sunshine while out and about in New York City. That smile! That shiny auburn hair! But most importantly, that buttermilk yellow suit (see, ray of sunshine!) that's quite a lot to unpack — mostly because of those pants.

Roberts wore a three-piece suit that included an oversized blazer, a coordinating yellow button-down, and, wait for it, culottes. Slacks (and honestly, suits) have been trending hard among the celeb set for a while now, but the billowy bottoms Roberts wore while arriving on set for The Late Show with Stephen Cobert were something else.

We call them culottes, but you might know them as cropped trousers or maybe even long Bermuda shorts. Basically, all those names work to describe the voluminous pants style that looks like a shortened version of your trusty trousers. Some culottes end right below the knee, in which case they really are long Bermuda shorts, while others can end above the ankles, like Roberts' pair. But regardless of the hemline, one thing's for certain: People have mixed feelings about culottes, which is why they're another controversial fashion staple that we just have to talk about.

Their billowy silhouette almost makes them look like a skirt, which is a cause of confusion for some. People aren't entirely sure whether culottes are flattering or not, either. We think they are, and like any fashion piece, you just have to find the silhouette that works for you.

Shop some of our favorite culottes below, from tailored ones á la Roberts to more casual ones ideal for lounging.

