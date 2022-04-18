Sydney Sweeney Just Gave These Luxe Sneakers the Coachella Stamp of Approval

There is no reputation more infamous than Coachella festival style. People on the internet love to hate it, but to be fair, it really does feel extremely 2010 in that cringey, Facebook photo albums type of way (IYKYK). This year marks the first Coachella since 2019, and celebrities surprisingly opted for more simple looks for the big comeback — the most perfect of which was executed by Sydney Sweeney.

The sneakers are perfect for Coachella, an event notorious for the long walks into the festival grounds (and for the penchant some attendees have for aesthetic footwear choices that result in painful blister-related catastrophes). The Good Luck trainer sneakers are comfortable and practical, while still adding a couple inches that we can assume helped Sweeney see the stage. Not to mention, the horseshoe symbol on the bottom of the shoe is meant to bring good luck —, something even celebrities at Coachella could use, given the traffic, massive crowds, and 95-degree temperatures.

Sweeney couldn't have looked more calm, cool, and collected — and everyone else at Coachella needs to take notes on her outfit for next year. There's just something so chic about putting together a subtle look for a famously not-subtle event. Given Sweeney's constant rewearing of the Good Luck trainers — which come in a handful of different colors and prints — and Hollywood's recent obsession with sneakers of all kind, investing in a pair of these tory Burch shoes is more than a good idea for 2022. While they are Coachella-approved, they're not Coachella-specific, which is exactly the right way to shop.

