Supermodels Are Making This Uncool $60 Bag Cool Again

God damn Bella Hadid. I was already upset with her because she somehow managed to sell out the now-trendy OG Adidas Sambas she can't stop wearing. And then, the other day, she stepped out in the now sold-out Sambas with a vintage $2,500 Chanel shopper tote that I immediately added to my Ebay cart even though I didn't have the budget to actually check out.

I'm a pretty big vintage shopper, and whenever I see a trend I like, I try to find a version of it on The Real Real or Rebag. Typically, this saves me money instead of buying new. But when Bella Hadid wears a vintage designer bag, it's always one I've dreamed of owning, and suddenly I'm doing mental gymnastics over how I could possibly afford to own the same one.

Hadid has been wearing this Chanel shopper tote nonstop, which not only makes me want it more, but also makes me realize this style of bag is having a pretty big resurgence in 2022. In general, oversized bags, a hallmark of Olsen twin style, were out of trend (but always timeless, IMO) for years. Now, everyone wants a big practical bag like the Balenciaga City that surged in popularity in the early 2000s. And if you don't care for the interlocking "Cs" of Hadid's shopper, you can easily find a similar silhouette from Mango for $60.

So, sure, I have a little beef with Hadid because the more I see her with this Chanel shopper tote, the more I'm reminded of how badly I want it. But I will say I'm at least happy she's one of the many supermodels bringing big bags back; micro bags are so 2019.

