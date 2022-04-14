Selena Gomez Wore a $1,000 Gown With This Forgotten Spring Trend You Can Get for $98

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you were on TikTok the other day, you definitely saw Selena Gomez at her Rare Beauty event. Gomez met influencers who've likely made a viral video or two about the famous Rare Beauty blush, and they took videos alongside her that flooded the FYP. Some even brushed shoulders with her and swore to never wash theirs again.

It's hard to blame them, though. Gomez is one of the most famous household names on earth and one of the only celebrities whose makeup brand actually lives up to the hype. For the special meet and greet, Gomez wore a look that felt very her: a $1,095 Ulla Johnson maxi dress gown styled with a long $98 cardigan by Free People, a brand she seems to wear every other day.

But the cardigan wasn't the sexy cardi we're used to seeing, it was a longer version that can really only be worn for a very specific season. Its length makes it hard to wear under coats when you need to layer in winter, but it'll easily cause you to overheat if you throw it on during a particularly sunny day.

For that exact reason, celebrities and fashion girls in general have been opting for a sexy mini cardi instead for the past couple of seasons. But the longer cardigan can also easily be made sexy with the classic Y2K styling trick: just don't wear a shirt underneath. Leave it to Gomez to bring back a misunderstood trend and make us want to buy it in bulk. It's a rich mom staple, too: perfect to wrap around your waist and pretend you're Reese Witherspoon staring off a beachside cliff in Big Little Lies. And while Gomez did wear hers with an Ulla Johnson gown, we're sure it'll look just as good on its own or with a tank underneath, and some Rare beauty blush of course.

Free People Landry Fauxchet Cardi

Shop now: $98; freepeople.com

Ulla Johnson Aveline Metallic Dot Silk Blend Maxi Dress

Shop now: $1,095; nordstrom.com

