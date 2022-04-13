Sienna Miller Found a Sophisticated Way to Wear the Season's Most Risque Trend
I dare you to name one fashion item more ubiquitous and definitive of our times than the mini. The Miu Miu schoolgirl mini skirt, in particular, has an iron grip on our attention; its length is barely wider than a belt. But for all the awe and wonder it attracts, actually wearing a mini is flat-out daunting.
For instances like these, we look to the celebs for their expert takes. Spotted leaving The Ivy restaurant in London, Sienna Miller sported a mini dress, looking (miraculously) downright sophisticated. Her flounce-hem white mini dress by Alaïa — a current celebrity fixation — appeared to be topped off with a blazer only marginally shorter than the edge of the skirt. However, upon closer inspection, it seems that the two pieces are actually connected, offering a built-in trick for making a mini a little more modest.
The two-in-one gave us a bolt of inspiration. Wouldn't it be just as easy for us to find a challenging mini dress or skirt and counterbalance its revealing nature with a chic and elegant piece of workwear like the blazer? Mais, oui. This trick plays into the old wisdom for getting dressed to pick one area to show off, and conceal the rest; a formula for good taste.
Armed with the solution for finally making the season's trickiest trend approachable, we're shopping minis and modest blazers from Nordstrom below.
Get the look:
O'Dolly Dearest Pleated Miniskirt
Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com
& Other Stories Wool Miniskirt
Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com
Reformation Baldwin Floral Print Minidress
Shop now: $178; nordstrom.com
Free People Elora Tonal Windowpane Check Minidress
Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com
Open Edit Blazer
Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com
Open Edit Oversize Blazer
Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com