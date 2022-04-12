Olivia Wilde Wore Her Go-To Flattering Leggings With Harry Styles Merch
Olivia Wilde, being the ever-supportive girlfriend she is, wore Harry Styles merch, and we love her all the more for it.
Wilde is known for her down-to-earth outfits, like easygoing jeans, oversized sweaters, and comfy leggings, so this latest street-style 'fit isn't really a big surprise — and that's why we're so fond of it. We get to see a lot of "go big or go home" looks, but sometimes we just want, well, chill and easy, and Wilde's outfit encompasses that to a T.
The actress's bright-blue sweatshirt certainly stole the show. It was emblazoned with the word "Pleasing" (also the name of Harry Styles' beauty brand) and features a frog lounging with a bouquet of flowers. If that's not going to cause a collective aww, we don't know what will.
Wilde paired the baby-blue sweatshirt with her go-to leggings: the Tory Sport's high-rise chevron leggings. They're made with a lightweight, breathable, and ultra-flattering sculpting fabric that's oh-so-smooth (trust me: I own a similar pair and can attest to the silky soft material). Of course, that cool chevron pattern along the calf is another must-mention, as it adds quite an eye-catching touch.
Wilde rounded out her look with an oversized North Face puffer coat, colorful New Balance sneakers, and a canvas tote bag. So chic, so casual!
Shop Wilde's go-to leggings for yourself below; once you try them, you'll see why she wears them all the time. (That Harry Style sweatshirt is also recommended.)
