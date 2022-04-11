Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Next Big 'It' Bag That's Bound to Sell Out
In 2019 pillow bags were a huge trend, and then in 2020 (when the apocalypse hit), everything became exhausting. If you were lucky enough to have already bought into the trend, you had an accessory you could also use as a built-in pillow for all the inevitable and much-needed naps that would follow. When Coach launched its Tabby bag, it went viral on TikTok and sold out so frequently, it was basically impossible to get your hands on for nearly a year.
Three years later, pillow bags are thankfully just as popular as ever, and Jennifer Lopez recently modeled Coach's latest: the Pillow Madison shoulder bag. Let's just say it might be the second-most exciting thing she's done in the past couple of days. Although, this one wasn't Patreon-exclusive (she announced her engagement on her newsletter "On the JLo" — iconic.).
On the very not J.Lo, Coach's Pillow bag is plastered all over Lopez's Instagram, and she modeled both the Madison bag and the OG pillow Tabby in a perfect-for-spring pastel blue. Coach's Pillow Tabby starts at $325 and the Madison shoulder bag retails for just under $500, which is honestly a great price for a designer bag from a heritage brand. Lopez accessorized the look with a pair of Coach Kellie sandals, which feature pillowy plush leather; they're basically the pillow bag in shoe form.
Clearly Lopez is all about bringing things full circle these days, and there is absolutely no way she won't manage to make this Madison bag a bonafide social media star, just like its Tabby bag predecessor. And thankfully, naps are also still very much in for spring — along with unexpected decades-long romantic rekindling, of course.
Get the Look:
Coach Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $495; coach.com
Coach Kellie Sandal
Shop now: $195; coach.com
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Shop now: $495; coach.com
Coach Metallic Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Shop now: $237 (Originally $395); coach.com
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Shop now: $395; coach.com
Coach (Re)Loved Restored Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Shop now: $325; coach.com