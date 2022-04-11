Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Next Big 'It' Bag That's Bound to Sell Out

In 2019 pillow bags were a huge trend, and then in 2020 (when the apocalypse hit), everything became exhausting. If you were lucky enough to have already bought into the trend, you had an accessory you could also use as a built-in pillow for all the inevitable and much-needed naps that would follow. When Coach launched its Tabby bag, it went viral on TikTok and sold out so frequently, it was basically impossible to get your hands on for nearly a year.