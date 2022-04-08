FYI, There's a New Tory Burch Sneaker Quietly Taking Over Hollywood 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's no denying that Sydney Sweeney is an 'It' girl of the moment, and with her recent Miu Miu red carpet looks she's easily a fashion girl in the making. Her most recent casual look in Cannes further proves this theory.

Sweeney posted an Instagram photo beaming underneath a French archway covered in purple flowers to remind us that not all sneakers are created equal. Sure, we love a good royals-approved Superga and supermodel-favorite New Balance shoe. But there's something about a high-end designer sneaker that just hits different. I immediately knew Sweeney's were a little fancier than most white sneakers because of the incredible shape and platform sole details. Surprisingly they're by Tory Burch, who is quietly releasing some of the best high-end sneakers on the market right now (with some on sale for under $200, too).

The Sweeney-approved Good Luck Trainer is a sneaker as dreamy as the actress herself, and she styled it perfectly with a Tory Burch 151 Mercer Nylon bag in the crescent shape that's currently trending. The platform sole of the Good Luck trainer is also very 2022, and it adds some height.

Best of all, though, is a hidden detail: The shape of a wishbone, the famous symbol for luck, is engraved into the sole. So on top of being cute, trendy, and timeless, the Good Luck trainer lives up to its namesake as a Good Luck charm. What else could you want from a sneaker? Actually, what other sneaker even does that? Tory Burch's are clearly in a league of their own (like Sweeney herself).

Tory Burch has always been popular in Hollywood, but with Kate Middleton, Katie Holmes, and 'It' girls like Devon Lee Carlson wearing the latest spring dresses and monogram bags, we think we're about to see a lot more of the brand everywhere. And if you need a little bit of luck this spring, all you need is a pair of these sneakers, clearly.

Get the Look:

Tory Burch 151 Mercer Crescent Bag

Shop now: $548; toryburch.com

Tory Burch 151 Mercer Nylon Crescent Bag

Shop now: $498; toryburch.com

Tory Burch Good Luck Trainer

Shop now: $328; toryburch.com

Tory Burch Sneaker

Shop now: $119 (Originally $228); toryburch.com

Tory Burch T Monogram Good Luck Trainer

Shop now: $298; toryburch.com

Tory Burch T Monogram Howell Court Sneaker

Shop now: $238; toryburch.com

Tory Burch Howell Court Striped Sneaker

Shop now: $109 (Originally $198); toryburch.com

Tory Burch Adventure Sneaker

Shop now: $298; toryburch.com

Tory Burch Floral Sneaker

Shop now: $169 (Originally $248); toryburch.com