FYI, There's a New Tory Burch Sneaker Quietly Taking Over Hollywood 

There's no denying that Sydney Sweeney is an 'It' girl of the moment, and with her recent Miu Miu red carpet looks she's easily a fashion girl in the making. Her most recent casual look in Cannes further proves this theory.

Sweeney posted an Instagram photo beaming underneath a French archway covered in purple flowers to remind us that not all sneakers are created equal. Sure, we love a good royals-approved Superga and supermodel-favorite New Balance shoe. But there's something about a high-end designer sneaker that just hits different. I immediately knew Sweeney's were a little fancier than most white sneakers because of the incredible shape and platform sole details. Surprisingly they're by Tory Burch, who is quietly releasing some of the best high-end sneakers on the market right now (with some on sale for under $200, too).