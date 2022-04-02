Katie Holmes Paired a Canadian Tuxedo With Supermodel Sandals for Spring
Katie Holmes has convinced us to do many things, like pack a cardigan into our purse and consider buying a cashmere bra that costs more than our monthly rent. And she might just be the only person who can make us want to wear a Canadian tuxedo and style it with a pair of classic Birkenstocks — the unexpected and extremely controversial look she was most recently spotted wearing out in New York.
Denim-on-denim has a bad reputation, which honestly doesn't feel fair. After all, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake wore entirely denim looks at the 2001 VMAs, and that's one of the most iconic pop culture fashion moments of the past two decades. But maybe they just set the bar too high. Holmes, though, makes the Canadian tuxedo work outside of the red carpet in a more approachable way we're now convinced is worth trying for everyday.
Holmes styled a simple light-wash denim long-sleeve top with high-waist flare jeans and a pair of the classic black Birkenstock Arizona sandals she's known to wear on repeat once winter is over. Like Canadian tuxedos, some people are skeptical of Birkenstocks, but they are now as much a staple of the supermodel off-duty wardrobe as a pair of Alo Yoga leggings.
Also we'd be lying if we didn't say this is an absolute look, and an easy one to recreate at that. The outfit is perfect for running around the city doing errands with your go-to tote bag (Holmes' is clearly her navy McNally Jackson tote). Basically, white T-shirt, jeans, and New Balances are so 2021. A Canadian tuxedo and Birkenstocks are way more unexpected, and we're more than ready to accept the look as our casual 2022 uniform.
