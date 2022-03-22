Gigi Hadid Wore a Minimalist Form of Loungewear That's Perfect for Spring 

Fashion has taken on a new meaning since the pandemic started. I think it's safe to say comfort is no longer a bonus or peripheral benefit, but instead one of the core tenants of most outfits. As we (fine, I) adjust to leaving the house in clothes fit for social interaction, the vibe is very much finding ways to elevate what is essentially loungewear. This is not a sentiment confined to just common folk, as it appears celebrities are in the same comfort-first boat — at least if you take Gigi Hadid's camel knit set as any indication.