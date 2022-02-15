Cate Blanchett Just Proved That This Classic Comfy Shoe Is Perfect for Every Occasion

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Long ago, walking the red carpet was almost synonymous with wreaking havoc on your feet. Uncomfortable, constricting pumps were kinda, sorta the norm, but that's (thankfully) been changing over the years — and Cate Blanchett is one stellar example of how classic white sneakers on the red carpet just work.

Blanchett is known for jaw-dropping event looks, but her latest ensemble really made our jaws drop: A pink blazer (that she appeared to wear sans a shirt) paired with plaid pants was certainly one reason it was so good, but it's her white leather sneakers that ultimately stood out. Imagine if she had worn the two-piece with heels? Probably not so impactful, right?

Crisp, clean white sneakers have always been a favorite of celebrities like Katie Holmes and EmRata. They're an easy, nonchalant footwear pick that go well with almost anything — jeans, dresses, pleated skirts, suits, you name it. The shoes are inherently simple, which is exactly why they worked with Blanchett's red carpet look. But that's not to say they didn't also majorly up the coolness factor of the outfit, because they definitely did.

We don't know the exact label behind Blanchett's shoes, but we do know that there are so many similar-looking white leather sneakers from brands like Cariuma, Steve Madden, and Koio. Shop them all below, and next time you wear a blazer, channel your inner Blanchett and throw on your favorite comfy kicks.

