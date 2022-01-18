Jennifer Lopez Just Wore an Unexpected Skirt Trend With This Closet Staple That Starts at $20

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jennifer Lopez's latest outfit is the only lesson we need to go over after this three-day weekend. No, but really, J.Lo has been nailing her street style looks the past few days, showing us that winter style can be much more exciting than just sweats and sweaters (a combo I'm guilty of wearing to death).

Lopez was out a lot this weekend, which means a slew of looks for us to admire. That said, there was one outfit that really got me because it included my desert island basic paired with a very unexpected skirt. In fact, the latter might just convince you to give those sweats a break for good.

The singer wore a black turtleneck bodysuit that's simple yet so sleek. The wardrobe staple, also beloved by Céline Dion, Gigi Hadid, and more celebs, pairs well with everything — not to mention, it's incredibly easy to dress up or down. Can you tell I reach for my black turtleneck more often than anything else in my closet? Whenever I don't know what to wear, I fall back on the no-frills top and never, ever regret the decision. So much so that if I could only bring one shirt with me on vacation, it would be a black turtleneck bodysuit.

I usually wear mine with jeans or pleated skirts, but Lopez went with something more unique: a white button-down denim maxi skirt. That's a mouthful, and there's a lot to unpack, too. White after Labor Day is a fashion "rule" J.Lo regularly breaks, but team that rule-breaking color with a polarizing skirt trend (ahem, a denim maxi), and we have the makings of quite the brow-raising look.

But J.Lo can do no wrong with her outfits, and her trick is always to pair one bold staple with a more laidback piece — in this case, it's the skirt with a bodysuit. Shop the J.Lo-inspired basic that I'm obsessed with, below, and then pick a bottom of your choice. I, for one, might just try a denim maxi.

Get the Look:

Wolford Colorado Bodysuit

Shop now: $238–$250; amazon.com and net-a-porter.com

Mangopop Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit

Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Spanx Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit

Shop now: $88; spanx.com and nordstrom.com

Commando Ballet Body Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Reoria Long Sleeve Ribbed Bodysuit

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit

Shop now: $48; madewell.com

Commando Ballet Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit

Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com