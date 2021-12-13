Jennifer Garner Wore This Winter's Most Popular Jacket by Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Coat Brand

The sand color option Garner owns goes with everything and is also available in black or a couple of pastel options , ranging from purple to green to orange. It'll also make the perfect gift, and if ordered from Nordstrom, will arrive before Christmas. Nordstrom shoppers say it's extremely cozy and fits perfectly oversized, so it's easy to throw on over anything. Clearly Garner demonstrates how it elevates a simple running sneaker and leggings fit.

Since I've recently fully leaned into wearing Ugg boots out and about a-la Selena Gomez, I'm also going to use this winter as an opportunity to fully embrace the fleece trend. If I look as cozy as Jennifer Garner, for a fraction of my original fleece jacket dreams, I think that's a major win. Overall my goal is always to look as happy as Jennifer Garner, and I just know this fleece will make me smile big like her.