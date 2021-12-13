Jennifer Garner Wore This Winter's Most Popular Jacket by Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Coat Brand
Never in my life have I ever wanted a fleece, even at the peak of Gorpcore, until Sandy Liang started designing them. I dream of owning every single one: from the Checkers Leopard Trim Fleece to the Cosmic High Pile Fleece & Faux Fur Jacket. Since they cost hundreds, I started to find alternatives at Free People, and suddenly became obsessed with a couple more affordable options that'll hold me over until I manifest a Sandy Liang one into my closet. I now own the Free People Hit the Slopes Jacket, which all of Hollywood seems to also love, in multiple colors — and I currently have the checkered option sitting in my cart. The only other fleece jacket that has caught my eye is The North Face Cragmont fleece that Jennifer Garner has been spotted wearing.
Thankfully the fleece is under $150 at Nordstrom, and is even available in a longer coat style that's $179. While some argued that the fleece trend bubble would burst, they're as popular as ever, with designers like Stella McCartney, and Tory Burch releasing elevated takes. But as Garner does, she keeps it simple, and the Cragmont pullover is the most versatile and practical fleece on the market right now. Plus, Jennifer Aniston has been wearing The North Face puffer jackets, pullovers, and fleeces for decades. Clearly, they're a timeless celeb-loved staple for a reason.
The sand color option Garner owns goes with everything and is also available in black or a couple of pastel options, ranging from purple to green to orange. It'll also make the perfect gift, and if ordered from Nordstrom, will arrive before Christmas. Nordstrom shoppers say it's extremely cozy and fits perfectly oversized, so it's easy to throw on over anything. Clearly Garner demonstrates how it elevates a simple running sneaker and leggings fit.
Since I've recently fully leaned into wearing Ugg boots out and about a-la Selena Gomez, I'm also going to use this winter as an opportunity to fully embrace the fleece trend. If I look as cozy as Jennifer Garner, for a fraction of my original fleece jacket dreams, I think that's a major win. Overall my goal is always to look as happy as Jennifer Garner, and I just know this fleece will make me smile big like her.
